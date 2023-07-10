Irish more worried about immigration and housing than other EU countries

Almost two-thirds (61pc) of Irish people consider housing the most important challenge for Ireland

People here believe that housing is the biggest issue facing this country, far outstripping the cost of living and healthcare, an EU survey of Irish citizens has found.

Almost two-thirds (61pc) of Irish people consider housing the most important challenge for Ireland, the latest Eurobarometer survey said,. That is dramatically higher than the just 10pc of Europeans on average who say the same about their own country.

The cost of living came a distant second for Irish people (44pc) with healthcare coming third (for 27pc of Irish people).

When it comes what people think is the biggest issue facing the EU, the survey found Irish people believe put immigration top.

It is a perception that is also out of step with our European neighbours, who consider the cost of living to be the bloc’s most important issue.

A third (33pc) of the more than 1,000 Irish people surveyed in June said that immigration was the most important issue facing the EU, compared to 24pc of Europeans.

Immigration came third for our EU neighbours, after the cost of living crisis and the international situation.

The cost of living came a close second for Irish people, with 31pc saying it was the most important issue facing the EU. That compares to 27pc of Europeans in general.

The international situation and energy supply were the third and fourth most important issues for the EU, Irish people said.

Although there are housing pressures in most EU countries, Irish people are far more concerned about it, the survey indicates.

It comes as the Irish construction sector is starting to pick up steam following 10 months of contraction, according to BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland.

House prices are also continuing to cool, the latest property report from online portal MyHome.ie shows. But Davy economist Conall MacCoille predicts asking price inflation of 1.5pc this year.

In the last decade, house prices have risen fastest in Estonia, Hungary, Luxembourg, Latvia and Austria, more than doubling between 2010 and 2021.

House prices fell in just three countries in the same period: Italy, Cyprus and Spain, all of which suffered banking or real estate crashes after the 2008 financial crisis, along with Ireland.

But Irish house prices are high compared to other EU countries, at 94pc above the EU average in 2021.

Rents have grown 16pc across the EU in the same period, with Ireland coming third (+68pc) after Estonia and Lithuania, where rents more than doubled.

Overall inflation in Ireland during the same period was amongst the lowest in the EU, Eurostat said.