Irish model Monica Walsh’s new book lifts the lid on domestic violence

‘My book is finally out there, and I hope it really helps. If it even helps one woman I will be very happy’

One of Ireland’s top models has just released her debut book, which is about the scourge of domestic violence.

Mum-of-one Monica Walsh was inspired to write heartbreaking Take Me Out Of This Hell after representing Ireland in the Mrs World contest in China in 2015.

Pageant contestants were that year asked to write an essay about domestic violence and Monica immediately thought of her godmother Kalina Cegla, who was battered to death against a radiator by her abusive husband.

“When I was aged 13 my godmother, who was my mammy’s best friend was killed,” explains Monica, who is originally from Poland but has been living in Ireland since 2004.

“She was only 36 when she got killed by her husband. It was taboo at the time, nobody wanted really wanted to talk to me about it, I was too young. All I heard was ‘Aunty is gone’, but no one really talked to me about it, so that’s why I didn’t really like it.

“I think all this anger inside me, it was kind of like I have to burst and talk about this because in so many years nobody explained it to me.

Monica Walsh representing Ireland

"I remember the first time when I represented Ireland in Mrs World in China and they asked us to talk about domestic violence, because every year there’s different topics we can talk about. We had to prepare an essay to talk about domestic violence, and we had prepare an essay on it.”

Monica was then inspired to focus on her own background, but opened up a Pandora’s box.

“So I sat down in front of my laptop and I was trying to figure out the situation with domestic violence in Ireland. and then I started to look at other countries, over what’s done about it and how women can ask for support, all of those details.

“I remember I stopped for a second, and I was like, ‘hold on I had that situation in my own family’. So, I started questioning my mam and because I am an adult, she told me a few things.”

Monica’s mum sadly passed away in 2017 and did not get to see the finished book, which includes Kalina’s sad story she told her daughter.

But there are three main subjects Monica concentrates on through her research and interviews, as well as numerous emails sent to her from others which she collates.

“I focus on three women and I sit down with them,” she adds. “One woman was afraid someone was following her, so we were sitting in the car and doing the interview.

"Then I shared some emails women sent to me asking for help and I kind of give the feedback.

Monica Walsh

“The woman in the car was Irish. What happened was she was in a relationship, she was married and then the guy, her husband, lost his job and he just changed his attitude towards her and their children.

"It started from calling her bad words and disrespect and all that, and then it became physical as well. Even the children started to talk to her very rudely.

“She was all shaken, she didn’t know what to do, so that’s why I say he was controlling her, following her. She was afraid even to meet with me because he accused her of maybe meeting another man.

“So, then, obviously I said she had to change her life, and I directed her where to go, like Dolphin House. She went through all of that, and she tells how it finished in the book.”

Another story involves a woman from Hungary who was married to a Spanish man. Both of them met and lived in Ireland.

“They were ok in the beginning, like in love, she says, she thought she had found the one and all of that,” she reflects.

“Then unfortunately he started to be really abusive to her, disrespectful, all of those horrible things as well. And then she was saying how violent people can become and can change their lives. She had a child with him.

“He hit her and all of that. I had pictures of her in hospital, all bruises and everything, but unfortunately she did not want it used in the book. I used her picture normally, because she was in one of the fashion shows as well. Backstage, she asked me for advice.

“The third one is Margaret, her story is similar to the others. She is in England and it involves her husband.”

Monica, who was married to an Irishman and has a 13-year-old son Dylan, travelled to numerous countries for her research, including South Africa and Belarus.

She had initially planned to release the book with an Irish publisher back in 2017, but problems with the cover and then Covid led to some disruption, but now she has a worldwide distributor with the UK based Austin Macauley company,

“I’m so happy that the book is not only here, but in Europe and Australia and US already. I have never been to the USA and the book is already there,” she beams.

“That’s the main goal, just to ask as many women as we can and talk to them. It’s so important to make right decisions, because one decision can change your life, can change your children’s lives.

Monica's new book

"So it’s really in the hands of women to change their lives and by reading the stories to recognise the red flags. They can really save their lives or the children’s lives or just to spread awareness, that’s the main goal.

“I say in my book it’s women and men. I absolutely know about this because even some men contacted me and emailed me. It’s really embarrassing for them, to speak. I had a photoshoot with five victims of domestic violence and one of them was a man.”

The cover of the book features Monica having a bruised and battered look in makeup to illustrate the problem of domestic violence.

“The problem is global, we all have the same problems, we are all human,” notes Monica, who has a day job in Dublin as a Montessori teacher.

“I also have many emails from other women, which I also share. I think all these women see a friend in me and they keep in touch. Every day I was coming back, and I was checking they were OK, so it kind of really touched my heart.

“Then the fact they were strong enough and survive and go through all of that, you know, the story from the beginning until the end.”

She hopes to use some of the profits from the book to go towards women’s aid groups, but her primary reason for writing it is to highlight the problem and also offer advice.

“My godmother was killed when instead of helping her, her husband just ran away, he left her to die at a radiator,” she stresses.

“She had two little children, it was devastating. I understand when people get cancer or they die in a car accident, so this is something we cannot prevent. But abuse in relationships, people can run away just before they are put in danger. If they wait then they could die, so I just want to talk about it.

“Even in school, we should talk about relationships, what’s healthy, what’s not healthy because in Ireland how many women have we lost already to domestic violence, it’s hundreds.”

Monica points out that it’s not just physical abuse.

“There can be mental abuse from the like of coercive control, gaslighting,” she maintains.

“That why I have a chapter about emotional abuse because I had a lot of emails about it, that they are lovely gentleman outside the home and at work. And then they come home and they change into monsters and nobody can believe they act like that. So that’s why I talk about narcissists as well, which I was not that familiar about.

“There’s also trauma bonding, when a woman cannot separate from the guy because she thinks she won’t be able to survive without him, either emotionally or financially, and she always goes back to him.

“I’ve had lots of emails where the victim really wants to leave the man, she’s ready to go and then the next email I get is ‘I’m going to give him another chance’.”

She has been invited to charity events, where the likes of Jermaine and Latoyah Jackson have opened up to her about abuse they suffered at the hands of their father Joe.

“My book is finally out there, and I hope it really helps. If it even helps one woman I will be very happy,” she reflects.

“My advice to anyone in an abusive relationship is to reach out to a family member or friend and tell confide in them.

“Of if you notice someone who’s down, or showing some physical marks try and see if you can offer any help as there may be a lot more going on than you think”.