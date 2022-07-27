Irish MEP on Ukraine secret service list for allegedly promoting Russian ‘propaganda’
Irish MEP Clare Daly is among a number of public figures around the world who have been put on a list compiled by Ukraine’s secret service, claiming they “promote narratives consonant with Russian propaganda”.
The list includes 72 public figures across the globe who Ukraine deems to be sharing harmful narratives.
Ms Daly is the only Irish figure on the list. Others include US Republican senator Rand Paul, former Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and US journalist Glenn Greenwald.
The list, which is titled “speakers who promote narratives consonant with Russian propaganda”, was published by the Centre for Countering Disinformation, a unit within the national security and defence council of Ukraine which is headed by president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Read more
Ms Daly is being accused of sharing two narratives - that sanctions against Russia “make innocent people suffer”, and that the Ukrainian conflict is “a proxy war between Nato and Russia.”
The left-wing MEP, who has been critical of Nato and Western countries’ response to the Russia’s invasion, as well as the invasion itself, told The Irish Times that the list includes a diverse range of people with nothing in common politically, except that they are critical of Nato and the West’s policies towards Ukraine.
“Now comes an attempt at a ‘blacklist’ issued by a government propaganda department,” she told the publication.
“But that is what a free and open discussion in a democratic society looks like. Ukraine trying to shut it down is a mirror image of the repressive behaviour we rightfully criticise in Russia. We shouldn’t be encouraging it.”
Today's Headlines
RIP | Tributes paid to ‘true gentleman’ Michael Hennessy killed in Kerry road crash
Bite back | Woman racially abused shop staff and tried to bite garda after being refused service
'harmful narratives' | Irish MEP on Ukraine secret service list for allegedly promoting Russian ‘propaganda’
'Desperation' | Penneys shoplifter came to Ireland for better life, court hears
'Unusual activity' | Man and woman (30s) arrested after gardaí seize suspected gun and drugs in Dublin
Tears spilled | Pat Spillane on his All-Ireland final tears and why this Kerry win meant so much
Exposed | Man who exposed penis to mum and kids loses job in Eddie Rockets after Sunday World expose
Flackstock | Laura Whitmore pays tribute to Caroline Flack with Glastonbury throwback
tough stance | Alex Ferguson takes part in crunch talks as United tell Ronaldo - ‘you’re going nowhere’
Named and shamed | Unmasked: Serving garda jailed for coercive control of his cancer-stricken partner