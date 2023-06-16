Irish MEP Mick Wallace accuses TalkTV host Piers Morgan of ‘bullying’ football fans

‘Why are you trying to bully football fans into a War narrative?’

Irish MEP Mick Wallace has accused TalkTV host Piers Morgan of trying to “bully football fans into a war narrative” over an interview with the Ukrainian Arsenal footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Morgan, a dedicated Arsenal supporter himself, said any fan who doesn't support Zinchenko about the Ukraine war “should be ashamed of themselves”, in a tweet alongside an interview with the team’s full-back.

Wallace, who alongside fellow MEP Clare Daly were previously accused of “utterly disgracing themselves” in the European Parliament after they voted not to support a resolution condemning Russia, fired off an angry tweet in response.

“Why are you trying to bully football fans into a War narrative?” he demanded of Morgan. “All War is stupid and so is this War in Ukraine which has been driven by a #US #NATO agenda which cares zero for the lives of Working Class Ukrainians who are dying for no good reason. Why don't you promote Peace...?”

The Wexford native had previously accused the EU of being “afraid the war would end” and said the “vast majority of the European Parliament chooses war over peace”.

“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have been promoting this war, and are loving this war. They’re supporting a US-NATO proxy war. This war is being fought on behalf of NATO,” Mr Wallace claimed, after he voted not to support a European Parliament resolution condemning Russia,

The resolution, which was overwhelmingly passed, also calling for more military support for Ukraine, along with more sanctions against Russia, and “decisive” action should Russia use nuclear weapons.

Wallace later told South East Radio: “This war is a disaster for the people of Ukraine and is going to drive up the cost of living for everyone across Europe. And we’re doing this on behalf of the US and NATO? The Americans are making idiots of us.”

Zinchenko who spoke about the invasion of his homeland in his interview with Morgan, had called for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be banned from top level sport in a recent interview.

When asked by Morgan, the Arsenal defender admitted that he wouldn't shake the hands of athletes from those countries and called for them to be banned from sport.

He said: “I will never accept their reaction. I have to be honest. You can say 'they didn't do anything'. Yes they did, they didn't react.

“They have millions of followers behind them and chances to speak out. If you have 10million followers on Instagram saying 'Stop It', some people from that 10million will spread it. And it will work in the end. But if no one is going to speak out because they're scared, do not call us brothers. Never again.”

He added: “I am one of the Ukrainians which don't like to see them in the highest level in any sport. For sure they shouldn't be allowed to compete. Why? How many bombs and rockets have been sent from Belarus?'.

The defender has maintained a strong support for his country and is regularly seen waving the Ukrainian flag in the air at the end of matches or offering passionate speeches.

“Unfortunately all of us, football players playing abroad, it's not easy to be far away from home and watching all these scary things happen,” he told Morgan.

“I remember quite well the first couple of weeks, I just lost my head. I didn't know where I was, where I was driving to... it was like I was in space.”

The Arsenal star was then asked whether he would join the war in Ukraine.

“There will be a time everyone will be there. It will be the last call or something or whatever,” he said.

'It will be a call. We go, all of us, we go there. Everyone will go. Of course. In the same time, I'm thinking about how I'm much more helpful from here at the moment.

“But you never know what's going to happen. How many people have been killed from this invasion? I don't see myself hiding somewhere.”

The defender also shared a message with the rest of the world, as Ukraine continues their fight against Russia.

“Using this opportunity to talk to you, I would like to send another message to the rest of the world. I know some people have fatigue, I know this.

“But why? It is so important to keep going, to keep pushing, to be together, to stick together, to win this terrorist invasion.”