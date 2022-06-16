Irish men urged to cut down on drinking as alcohol linked to one in four deaths

"The more you drink, the greater your risk of alcohol-related harm”

Alcohol is a factor in one in four deaths of young men aged 15-39 in Ireland, Alcohol Action Ireland has said

Men are being urged to rethink their drink, as part of Men's Health Week, particularly around messages that men get about alcohol in "a positive picture".

Such messages include relaxing and having fun with friends while ignoring the negatives.

"The more you drink, the greater your risk of alcohol-related harm," the watchdog said.

"Alcohol also increases your risk of several types of cancers such as mouth, throat, bowel and liver cancer.

"Each year in Ireland an estimated 670 men are diagnosed with alcohol attributable cancers", it adds.

Dr Bobby Smyth from Alcohol Action told Newstalk that men should stop and think.

"Our message today is a simple one - after two let's rethink the next one.

"Drinking within low-risk guidelines will reduce your risk of harm from alcohol.

"There is no 'safe' or 'healthy' amount of alcohol, but the less you drink, the lower the risk to your health."

And Dr Smyth says alcohol can often have the opposite effect of what men use it for.

"Many men see alcohol as a way to relax and de-stress.

"However, alcohol can make it harder to cope with day-to-day stresses.

"At first, alcohol can seem to lessen symptoms of low mood and anxiety, but continued drinking will cause these feelings to worsen."