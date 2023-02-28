Irish man killed in tragic New Zealand accident to be laid to rest in Ireland on Saturday

Laois native Seán Clear (24) was working to retrieve a piece of machinery when overhead lines were struck

Seán Clear, who died in a tragic accident in New Zealand.

Seán Clear, the young Irishman killed in a tragic accident in New Zealand eleven days ago, will be buried this Saturday after his body was repatriated to Ireland.

The 24-year old, from Ballacolla, Co Laois, passed away on February 17 whilst working as an agricultural contractor.

“The whole community is trying to pull together to help the family,” said Niamh Delaney, PRO for Clogh Ballacolla GAA club.

Seán, who was killed while working in on the north island of New Zealand, had been due to celebrate his 25th birthday on Monday.

Mr Clear had only been in New Zealand for a couple of months, having left Ireland last October.

It is understood Mr Clear, who was a mechanic by trade, was working to retrieve a piece of machinery when overhead lines were struck.

“It has rattled everybody in the whole community, who will do everything to take care of his relatives in the coming days and weeks. People have really got together,” Ms Delaney added.

Seán was a popular member of the Ballacolla community, a hurler with Clough-Ballacolla and a past pupil of Ballacolla NS and St Fergal’s in Rathdowney.

He was a graduate of Salesian Agricultural College in Pallaskenry in Limerick.

His dad, Tom, is very well-known in GAA circles as a former vice-chairman of Laois County Board and a current Leinster Council delegate.

Paying tribute, Clough-Ballacolla GAA chairman, Gordon Pearson, said the club and community are heartbroken at the death of the popular young man.

“We as a community, as a club; we are deeply saddened over it. Seán was the nicest young lad you could ever meet,” said Mr Pearson. “He was such a nice chap. He had a word for everybody.

“We are deeply saddened and we will do all we can to support them in this terrible time,” said Mr Pearson. “They are a lovely family. It is terrible. It was a freak accident.”

Leaving condolences on rip.ie, one Laois mother wrote:

“Deepest sympathy to the Clear and Martin families on the very sad and untimely passing of your beloved Seán. You are all in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time. May he rest in peace”

Whilst a family from the area wrote:

“Our heartfelt sympathy to Tom, Julie and Ella on the loss of your beloved Seán, also to Emma, Barry, Becca, Rachel, Arran and Mary and all of the Clear and Martin families our deepest condolences.

“A vibrant spirit like Seán's will never be far away from you, holding you close in strength, comfort and love. Rest in peace Sean.”

Mr Clear’s family have requested that the house remain private from Monday to Wednesday.

Seán is survived by his parents Tom and Julie, sister Ella, Grandmother Mary and Grandfather, Jerry.