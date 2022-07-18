Irish man among four shot at Marbella nightclub

Police in Spain say an Irish man is in intensive care after being shot in the chest during an early morning incident

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police in Malaga confirmed a 32-year-old Irishman was one of two people in intensive care after he was shot in the chest.

He was rushed to hospital after being hit after 1am during a DJ set at the Opium Beach Club.

At least four other people were also injured in the incident.

Witnesses reported seeing a woman seen lying apparently lifeless on the floor at the popular beachfront venue just outside Marbella town.

Police confirmed they were not aware of any deaths, despite initial unconfirmed local reports pointing to one of the gunshot victims dying from their injuries.

A spokesman also confirmed they had arrested the suspected gunman, a Dutch national, who suffered stab wounds to his head and chest after allegedly firing his weapon in the packed club.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police said: “With regards to the shooting incident at Opium in Marbella we can confirm that five people were injured.

“Four have suffered gunshot wounds, one of whom is in a serious condition.

“A person who is the suspected gunman has suffered stab wounds to the chest and head.

“He has been arrested and is under police custody.

“The police investigation is ongoing.”

At least one English speaker could be overhead saying: “I heard gunshots” after a stampede to exit the venue as four shots ran out and revellers rushed from the packed dance floor.

The shooting is believed to have occurred during a fight between two groups of revellers in a VIP area of the beach club after a man was thrown out moments earlier by bouncers.

He is understood to have returned moments later to confront the gunman who reacted by pulling out a pistol after being knifed and missing his intended target as he fired the weapon.

One man could be seen grabbing a giant bottle of Belvedere Vodka and swinging it round his head while another took his shirt off as if he was preparing for a punch-up before the shots rang out.

South African DJ Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, was among those due to perform at Opium Beach Club last on Sunday night.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police in Malaga said: “Two of the victims, a man who is Irish and a woman, are in intensive care in hospital.

“The suspected gunman is still in hospital.”

A Costa del Sol Hospital source said: “Five people have been admitted to the hospital following the incident at the Marbella beach club overnight.

“One is a man aged 40 and he has different stab wounds to his forehead, neck, back and eye.

“His condition is not in principle serious but his evolution is being monitored and doctors are awaiting the results of further tests.

“Another is a man aged 18. He has a bullet wound in his left hip. Again his condition is not serious but the results of more tests are still pending.

“A man of 36 has suffered a gunshot wound to his back. He is not serious but we are monitoring his evolution and awaiting the results of tests.”

Regarding the two most seriously injured patients, thought to be the woman lying on the ground at Opium Beach Club as well as the Irish national, the source added: “A woman aged 32 suffered gunshot wounds and has trauma injuries to her abdomen and pelvic area.

“She has been operated on and is serious in intensive care.

“A man aged 32 has suffered chest injuries after being shot. He is also serious in intensive care and he is being monitored so his evolution can be charted.”

The Irish man has not been named by police and it was not immediately clear if he was on holiday or lives in the area.

It was also unclear if he was one of the VIP revellers caught up in the violence that ended with the shooting or had been uninvolved and was caught in the crossfire.