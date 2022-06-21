Irish man (24) dies after hit-and-run incident in Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver Police Department say the vehicle “appeared to be travelling at high speeds” and the driver did not stop. The victim died at the scene

The victim and his friend were crossing Arbutus Street in the Kitsilano neighbourhood around 11.30pm on Sunday when he was struck by a grey sedan.

Vancouver Police Department (VPD) say the vehicle “appeared to be travelling at high speeds” and the driver did not stop. The victim died at the scene.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit said investigators “spent the night collecting evidence from the crime scene and have spoken to a number of witnesses”.

“Anyone who has not yet come forward is asked to contact investigators right away.”

They believe the vehicle was travelling east on 4th Avenue before the man was struck and may have a damaged front end.

They are looking for surveillance video or dash cam video from the area.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” he said.