Irish influencer says February was ‘worst month of my life’ after alleged Dublin attack

Irish social media star Charleen Murphy has described how the past month was one of the toughest in her life but she managed to overcome it.

The influencer was allegedly attacked from behind and punched “full force to the back of the head” whilst socializing in the lounge area of a Dublin city centre venue.

“February was probably the hardest month of my life, but it has also shown me how strong I really am,” Charleen said.

Taking to Instagram, the Dublin born beauty posted a photo of herself on the London Underground and listed ten things which have helped her overcome her ordeal.

Ms Murphy’s trip to London and the birth of her siblings’ child took precedence, followed by officially becoming a girlfriend, attending the Magic Mike premiere, a much-needed cry, beautiful flowers, her favourite dog and some much-loved gifts.

Charleen also cheered herself up with a massive cooked chicken, a trip to the Saving Grace Live Tour and some tummy-time with a cute doggy.

After the incident, Ms Murphy said;

“Unfortunately, there remains a very dark side to social media that I have become a victim of in a way I could never have imagined.

“As a result of the attack I was taken to hospital and received stitches to a glass wound to my head. It hurts my heart that I have to be strong and heal from a situation that should never have happened.

“This incident further highlights the epidemic of violence against women. There is no safe space left for us, not even to go out and have dinner and that is absolutely heart-breaking.

“I can only hope that true justice can be served.”

Craig O’Brien (27) from Ballyfermot, has been remanded in custody in relation to the alleged altercation. A contested bail hearing was told the man was "someone known to her and her friend through personal online abuse on various social media accounts".

It was alleged that Mr O’Brien entered the premises, paid for a drink at 9.30pm with his Visa card, and attacked her a minute later.

The court heard he allegedly violently assaulted the victim and her head rebounded off the glass she was drinking from, resulting in a laceration to her face.

It was claimed Ms Murphy and her friend recognised him from "previous online abuse" and that afterwards he sent her a voice message via social media saying: "How's the head?”