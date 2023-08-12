Irish holidaymakers heading for Canaries warned of Saharan dust clouds and 40C heatwave

"This happens most years and can sometimes be bad enough to impact flights.”

Irish holidaymakers travelling to the Canaries are being alerted to Saharan dust clouds and extreme temperatures gripping the islands.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dust is a cloud made up of particulate matter that originates in the Sahara Desert in northern Africa and can be blown over long distances.

Air quality can become poor as particulate matter increases in the air. The sky can appear "milkier" or "hazy grey" which could cause flights to be grounded.

A spokeswoman from Met Éireann told Independent.ie: “The Sahara dust is drifting across to the Canaries due to east to northeasterly breezes from the desert.

“This could continue for the rest of the weekend, but as the wind turns more northerly and then becomes variable next week it will be less likely.”

A spokesman from Dublin Airport operator, the DAA, said there had been no disruption to flights.

Meanwhile, the Spanish meteorological service, the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has activated red heatwave notices for Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and parts of La Palma, with temperatures of over 40C forecast.

These ‘extreme’ temperatures which are expected to last until at least tomorrow will see daytime temperatures of over 40C and night time temperatures of 30C, leading the regional ministry of health department to issue warnings for a risk to human health.

Carlow Weather, Alan O'Reilly warned Irish holidaymakers travelling to the Canary Islands: “Calima wind over the Canary Islands and temperatures over 40c in parts. The Saharan dust is causing a haze in the sky but winds not too strong at low levels.

"This happens most years and can sometimes be bad enough to impact flights.”