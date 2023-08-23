Irish heating bills 80 pc higher than EU average –‘difficult to understand,’ TD says

The Irish people continue to pay through the nose even as wholesale electricity prices fall dramatically.

The price of wholesale electricity dropped 64 pc in July in comparison to last year, but the Irish public have yet to see any decrease in their bills, something which is “completely unacceptable,” according to one TD.

Figures released this week showed that electricity purchase prices on the wholesale market are now lower than at any time during the past two years.

TD Jennifer Whitmore of the Social Democrats spoke today about how crazy the current situation is.

“It is completely unacceptable that domestic customers in Ireland are paying almost €1,000 more every year for their electricity than the European average,” she said.

“According to the Household Energy Price Index, bills here are 80 per cent higher than the EU average.

"This is despite the fact that figures released by the Central Statistics Office this week showed that wholesale electricity prices fell by 64 per cent in July compared to the same time in 2022.”

The country's largest electricity supplier, ESB, made a most recent profit of €847m after imposing a succession of huge price hikes on households and business.

Energy spokesperson, Ms Whitmore, highlighted previous promises made in Leinster House regarding the exorbitant rip off that Irish people face in relation to heating.

“Speaking in the Dáil last February, the Taoiseach signalled that energy companies would be taken to task by the Government if prices did not come down fast enough.

"But more than six months later, there is still no indication of when these exorbitant prices are going to fall.

“The Minister for Finance said this week that it should not fall on the taxpayer to help householders with their energy costs this winter.

"However, it is inevitable that further State supports will be a feature of the upcoming Budget given the Government’s failure to act on these enormous energy costs.

“As families once again worry about the cost of heating their homes this winter, it is difficult to understand why the Government continues to treat energy companies with kid gloves,” Ms Whitmore concluded.

Lost money

Leo Varadkar warned energy firms at the start of the year that if they fail to hand down discounts to householders his response “won't be just about polite encouragement.”

The Taoiseach said he “expects” to see these essential and logical decreases.

If it doesn’t happen, Mr Varadkar told Labour leader Ivana Bacik, who raised the issue during Leaders’ Questions, that the Government will act, with windfall taxes in their arsenal.

Temperatures in Ireland on average drop roughly six degrees celsius between September and December.