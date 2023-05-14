Irish firefighters save unconscious biker who wasn’t breathing in Spain
The Dublin Fire Brigade crew had been in Seville for a rescue conference and were heading back to Málaga Airport when they came across the injured man.
A group of Dublin firefighters saved an injured biker while on the way home from attending a training course in Spain.
The Dublin Fire Brigade crew had been in Seville for a rescue conference and were heading back to Málaga Airport when they came across an accident.
While driving along A92, they spotted a motorcyclist who had just fallen from his motorbike and was unconscious.
The injured man had multiple injuries and wasn’t breathing.
Emergency services in Seville revealed in a Twitter post: “Without hesitation, they protected the area, posted signs and got on with it. The flight to #Dublin could wait.”
😍This could be our #Today’ story— Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) May 14, 2023
A team of a Fire Brigade from @DubFireBrigade @DubCityCouncil has been in #Sevilla attending some rescue conferences. #RescueGreatDay
This morning, they were leaving towards Málaga Airport, driving along A92 and when they were close to Alcalá de… pic.twitter.com/sZ1B2iXhz2
Read more
Six paramedics attended to the man and gave CPR until he began to breathe again.
A Spanish spokesperson said their efforts “avoided a respiratory failure and a cardiac arrest.”
The post went on to say: “A team of #E061 arrived immediately and they took care of the situation with the support of those who started the assistance.
“We hope the biker recovers soon. He cannot imagine who saved his life; the one who was holding his hand encouraging him, or the one who was holding his head to avoid any spinal injury, they are 3.000Kms far away from #Sevilla.
“These kind of stories happen when the vocation for public service has no limit and goes further more. Thanks a lot mates.”
Today's Headlines
TURMOIL | Derry GAA refuse to say if they were aware of allegations against Rory Gallagher
bad call | John Aldridge: Liverpool made a huge mistake over Erling Haaland
'INTIMIDATING' | Crèche ordered to pay €14k to ex worker penalised for raising child/staff ratios concerns
Lifer | Nicola Tallant: ‘How I signed up with Sunday World to take down Ireland’s biggest criminals’
'NIGHTMARE CYCLE' | Dublin mum begs judge to refuse bail to troubled daughter who ‘trashed’ her home
ALLEGATIONS | Rory Gallagher hides at home, refuses to set record straight on abuse claims
design of the times | DFS’ colourful new designs bring ‘dopamine dressing' into the home
CHURCH CAMPAIGN | Abortion laws will one day be repealed, bishops tell Sunday worshippers
'SICK INDIVIDUALS' | Dragons’ Den star slams ‘thugs’ who torched centre he built for Ukrainian refugees
COSG-RAGE | Paddy Cosgrave accuses ‘slippery politician’ Micheál Martin of 'abusing' Dáil privilege