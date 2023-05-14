Irish firefighters save unconscious biker who wasn’t breathing in Spain

The Dublin Fire Brigade crew had been in Seville for a rescue conference and were heading back to Málaga Airport when they came across the injured man.

A group of Dublin firefighters saved an injured biker while on the way home from attending a training course in Spain.

The Dublin Fire Brigade crew had been in Seville for a rescue conference and were heading back to Málaga Airport when they came across an accident.

While driving along A92, they spotted a motorcyclist who had just fallen from his motorbike and was unconscious.

The injured man had multiple injuries and wasn’t breathing.

Emergency services in Seville revealed in a Twitter post: “Without hesitation, they protected the area, posted signs and got on with it. The flight to #Dublin could wait.”

This morning, they were leaving towards Málaga Airport, driving along A92

Six paramedics attended to the man and gave CPR until he began to breathe again.

A Spanish spokesperson said their efforts “avoided a respiratory failure and a cardiac arrest.”

The post went on to say: “A team of #E061 arrived immediately and they took care of the situation with the support of those who started the assistance.

“We hope the biker recovers soon. He cannot imagine who saved his life; the one who was holding his hand encouraging him, or the one who was holding his head to avoid any spinal injury, they are 3.000Kms far away from #Sevilla.

“These kind of stories happen when the vocation for public service has no limit and goes further more. Thanks a lot mates.”