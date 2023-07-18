Irish father and son killed in tragic crash on Turkey holiday are named locally

They have been named locally as Eoin Fitzpatrick (36) and his son Dylan (10) from Co Laois

An Irish father and son have been killed in a road traffic crash while on holiday in Turkey.

They have been named locally as Eoin Fitzpatrick (36) and his son Dylan (10) from Co Laois.

They were in Turkey with other family members when the accident occurred yesterday afternoon.

The father and son are understood to have been travelling on a motorcycle which was in collision with a bus near Alanya.

Other members of the family who were on the holiday in Turkey were not involved in the incident.

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley, a close neighbour of the family, told RTÉ’s News at One that Mr Fitzpatrick and Dylan were on holiday with an older 16-year-old boy who was not involved in the collision. Family members are now trying to fly to Turkey in the wake of the tragedy.

"They were due to fly home today as I understand it and were involved in a fatal accident yesterday, on a moped, and it appears there was a second vehicle involved,” said Mr Stanley.

"They would actually be neighbours of mine here in the estate where I live and obviously there's shock and devastation at the loss of the of these two people.

"The 10-year-old boy was very popular here in the neighbourhood, he would’ve played and mixed with all the kids.

“Really it's an awful situation and the mother of the boy was here she's obviously trying to get to Turkey, to fly out at the moment. So it's a really serious situation,” he said.

Mr Stanley spoke to the parents of Mr Fitzpatrick and said “nothing can prepare you for something like that”.

"They’ve lost a son and a grandson. It’s a huge shock. In the last few hours of their holiday. It seems to have been a simple quick trip to pick up something essential. A last minute errand and the fatal accident happened.

"The Turkish Police then notified the other family members at the time when that happened,” he said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it is aware of the deaths and said it is providing consular assistance to the family.

"As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of any specific case," a spokesperson said.

Turkish media reports said that Mr Fitzpatrick and Dylan were travelling on a motorbike and were involved in a collision with a bus which was travelling from Alanya to Mersin on the D-400 highway in Kargicak District at around 3.30pm Turkish time on Monday.

A large number of ambulances and police were dispatched to the scene but the man and boy were later pronounced dead.

Media reports from Alanya also said the driver of the bus was detained by police for questioning.

