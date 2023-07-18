Irish father and son killed in quad tragedy in Turkey

‘The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance’

A father and son have been killed in a quad accident while holidaying in Turkey.

The two, who are understood to be from the Midlands, died in the incident while on a family holiday.

RTE has reported that the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case," a statement said.

Early reports indicate that the family members are from Co Laois.

The family were on a holiday with the man’s partner and two other children, the Laois Nationalist reported.