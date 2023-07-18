Irish father (30s) and son (10) killed in moped tragedy in Turkey

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”

A father and son have been killed in a moped accident while holidaying in Turkey.

The two, who are understood to be from the Midlands, died in the incident while on a family holiday.

RTE has reported that the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case," a statement said.

Early reports indicate that the family members are from Co Laois.

The family were on a holiday with the man’s partner and two other children, the Laois Nationalist reported.

The fatal accident is understood to have occurred yesterday afternoon.

The father is believed to be have been aged in his 30s, while the boy was 10.

The collision occurred near Alanya. Other members of the family who were on the holiday in Turkey were not involved in the incident.

It had initially been reported that the pair had been involved in an accident involving a quad bike but it has since emerged that they were on a moped, according to a local TD.

Sinn Féin Deputy Brian Stanley, a close neighbour of the family, told RTÉ’s News at One that the father and son were on holiday with an older 16-year-old boy who was not involved in the collision. Family members are now trying to fly to Turkey in the wake of the tragedy.

"They were due to fly home today as I understand it and were involved in a fatal accident yesterday, on a moped, and it appears there was a second vehicle involved,” said Mr Stanley.

"They would actually be neighbours of mine here in the estate where I live and obviously there's shock and devastation at the loss of the of these two people.

"The 10-year-old boy was very popular here in the neighbourhood, he would’ve played and mixed with all the kids.

“Really it's an awful situation and the mother of the boy was here (and) she's obviously trying to get to Turkey, to fly out at the moment. So it's a really serious situation,” he said.

Mr Stanley spoke to the parents of the man killed in the accident and said “nothing can prepare you for something like that”.

"They’ve lost a son and a grandson. It’s a huge shock. In the last few hours of their holiday. It seems to have been a simple quick trip to pick up something essential. A last minute errand and the fatal accident happened.

"The Turkish Police then notified the other family members at the time when that happened,” he said.