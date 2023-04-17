Irish Defence Forces show off ‘world class’ shooting skills at US sniper competition

The 27th Infantry Battalion and the Army Ranger Wing took part in the US Army’s annual International Sniper Competition (USISC) earlier this month.

Members of the Irish Defence Forces made their way to Georgia for the competition earlier this month

The Irish Defence Forces came out on top at an international sniper competition in the US last week.

The 27th Infantry Battalion and the Army Ranger Wing (ARW) took part in the US Army’s annual International Sniper Competition (USISC), the “world’s premier sniper competition”, in Fort Benning, Georgia earlier this month.

The 27th Infantry Battalion team placed second in the Best International Team category and 11th overall, with the ARW team placing 16th out of 35 of the best Sniper teams from around the world.

They managed the mammoth feat “despite extreme temperatures, little to no rest, unfamiliar environments, and foreign weapons”.

Kicking off at 3am on April 10, the competition was conducted non-stop over a 72-hour period, during which 35 teams participated in various events by day and night with minimal rest.

Teams from around the world have their sniper skills tested each year with events focusing on navigation, stealth, observation, target positive identification, team communication, fire control, physical endurance, and long-range shooting.

The Irish 27th Infantry Battalion team was led by Cpl Colin McQuaid, while Sniper Cpl Kyle Erasmus and Spotter Cpl Mark Fitzpatrick filled the remaining roles.

The trio started training for the event back in January with the help of their coach, Sgt Stephen Flanagan, ahead of the competition this month.

The three-day event saw teams compete in challenges such as “Boys in the Lab” - which involved problem solving, target identification, and creating firing solutions – while the competition came to a head with its final event, “The General”, a dramatic showdown consisting of multiple moving targets.

“Their team spirit, communication, enthusiasm, and comradeship they brought to each event was the talk of the school instructor staff throughout and at the closing banquet event hosted by the Army Sniper Association,” an Irish Defence Forces spokesperson said.

“Irish Defence Forces’ participation at the USISC once again highlighted the world class shooters produced by the Irish Army, and the Defence Forces on the International Stage.”