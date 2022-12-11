Irish dancing body votes in favour of strategic review amid cheating allegations

It came just days after the organisation announced that 44 individuals would face disciplinary action over claims of feis fixing.

An Irish dancing body accused of “fixing” competitions has rejected a proposal to have its chairperson stand down.

A total of 56 delegates of An Comisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) attended an all-day meeting in Belfast on Saturday.

The extraordinary general meeting came just days after the organisation announced that 44 individuals would face disciplinary action over claims of feis fixing.

The delegates voted against a call for the current chairperson to be replaced by an interim appointee, pending the election of a replacement.

34.5pc of voters were in favour of replacing chairman James McCutcheon, while 65.5pc voted against the motion and won.

However, An Coimisiún le Rinci Gaelacha did vote in favour of a review of all aspects of the organisation, including its organisational structures and constitution.

The motion to commission a strategic review of the Coimisiún’s “entire organisational structure including all share and stakeholders and financial report” passed with 98pc in favour.

The review will be carried out by an “independent reputable and important change management consultant firm” with “relevant professional expertise.”

Delegates also voted in favour of an internal review of the organisation's competition rules and regulations, adjudication process, and disciplinary procedures.

This review would seek to “address risks, complaints processes and highlight any deficiencies or flaws and make recommendations to ensure the fairness and protection of Irish dance competitors worldwide.”

A CLRG spokesperson said members would be updated on progress at a meeting in January.

"CLRG is working hard to restore faith and rebuild trust in the organisation following the events of recent months," the spokesperson said.

"This is being undertaken with the utmost seriousness and determination which have been reinforced by the votes of the EGM today.

"The EGM has provided elected delegates, representing registrants around the world, with a platform for open and constructive discussion of the challenges our organisation faces.

"The result of the private ballot provides a clear mandate on the direction the organisation will now take moving forward. CLRG is fully committed to introducing the changes that have been agreed."