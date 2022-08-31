Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Star journalists strike in Dublin and Belfast amid pay row

"Journalism is a really important profession, without being too precious about it, but you cannot have flourishing journalism where someone is holding down two jobs and getting food in a food bank, you cannot dedicate yourself”

Publishing giant Reach PLC which own national and regional print and online news outlets across Ireland and the UK, including The Mirror, Express, Daily Record, Sunday Mirror, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo and Live websites.

In Ireland, the company publish the Irish Daily Mirror, Irish Daily Star, Irish Sunday Mirror and operate regional websites RSVP Live, Dublin Live, Belfast Live, Cork Beo and Galway Beo.

The industrial action comes after the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) rejected a three pc pay rise proposed by the company which they say will not alleviate cost of living pressures.

According to the NUJ, journalists working for local UK titles earn as little as £19k (€22k) per annum with some resorting to food banks and taking on additional jobs to make ends meet while the company’s two top executives are to earn a combined £7m (€8.13m) pay package while £14m (€16.27m) in half-year dividends will be paid out to shareholders.

The National Union of Journalists organised strikes in Ireland and the UK after talks to resolve an ongoing pay dispute broke down.

A previous strike planned for August 26 was called off at the eleventh hour after talks with the company resumed, however, no resolution was reached and Reach CEO Jim Mullen did not attend.

Staff in Dublin held a picket on O’Connell Street today while another picket took place at the Reach offices at Rosemary Street in Belfast.

Irish Secretary of the NUJ, Seamus Dooley told sundayworld.com: “We’re involved in a strike across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, we have been faced with a very intransigent chief executive, Jim Mullen, who refused to engage, the result of that is that we have been forced to go on strike.

"Conciliation talks failed over the weekend despite the best effort of company management and the NUJ negotiation team, they are refusing to move from a three pc, they are saying the company is not profitable but we have to look at the matter of fact that the two top executives within the company are taking a £7 million (€8.14m) package so it’s very hard to accept a company pleading poverty against that.”

Mr Dooley also highlighted how The Mirror and Irish Daily Mirror have been long regarded as pro-worker publications yet are opposed to increasing their own staff’s wages.

"The Mirror, in particular, poses itself as the worker’s friend but on this occasion, actions speak louder than tabloid words.”

Mr Dooley did not elaborate on how much of a pay increase would be sought but reiterated: “We are looking for a realistic wage increase which match the cost of living and we have a particular concern about high energy costs. Ironically, The (Irish Daily) Mirror headline today has a headline highlighting high energy costs.

"We have experience of workers in regional Reach titles collecting food in food banks on their way to work and that is a damning metaphor and I don’t know how Jim Mullen would look himself in the mirror, having read that headline, and take his £4m (€4.6m) package.

"There is rank hypocrisy here and it will have to be addressed. We recognise it is a difficult time for the media, newsprint is expensive, energy is expensive, costs are accelerating but the reality is every worker, and every worker’s family faces the same problems and just as they (Reach) are faced with rising costs so are families.

"Journalism is a really important profession, without being too precious about it, but you cannot have flourishing journalism where someone is holding down two jobs and getting food in a food bank, you cannot dedicate yourself.

"If this trend which Reach are seeking to set were to become the norm, then I think journalism would become an unaffordable profession.”

"There is a lot of rhetoric about the importance of journalism but you get what you pay for. Media organisations must treat their workers with respect, not just for the workers, but also if you don’t treat your workers with respect, you’re sending a signal to readers that you don’t care.

"This is about priorities and it’s about investment in journalism as well."

Mr Dooley conceded that today’s action was unlikely to stop the publication of daily papers but added that the union is “in this for the long haul.”

The NUJ has planned another three days of strike action and also passed a vote of no confidence in Reach CEO Jim Mullen.

Mr Dooley added: “If I were Reach, I would be looking at the policies of the chief executive. If you’re paying someone £4m (€4.6m), you should expect them to do the job, part of that job is actually talking to his own workers.”

He warned that the share price is likely to suffer due to the strikes and expects the company will soon return to negotiations, “if not after today, the sooner the better, whatever they are, they’re not stupid.”