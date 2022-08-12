Irish Coast Guard slams ‘dangerous’ behaviour of jet ski riders in Dublin Bay

‘Confiscate and make them sit a water safety exam. Return them next year’

The Coast Guard has slammed some jet skiers

The Irish Coast Guard in Dun Laoghaire has slammed the “unacceptable behaviour” of jet ski riders for their “dangerous” behaviour near one of Dublin Bay’s most popular bathing spots.

The Coast Guard posted a video of jet skiers operating in the recent good weather and highlighted how they were “operating dangerously” at the Forty Foot.

“Under DLR Beach Bye Laws 2012, Jet skis must not be operated within 300metres of the foreshore and can only operate before 10am and after 7.30pm,” the Coastguard added.

The post has attracted dozens of people who have obviously felt aggrieved by the activities of the jet skis in the water near the coast.

“They were also in Seapoint at 7.00pm but who do you call to stop them?” asked one.

“Typical, Ireland laws are passed and there is no one to implement them on a daily basis,” on added.

Another person suggested: “Confiscate and make them sit a water safety exam. Return them next year.

“Very simple,” another argued. “Tow their cars and trailers.”

Another swimmer said: “I was outraged. Mopeds of the sea is all they are.”