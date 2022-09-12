Irish Coast Guard pays tribute to volunteer Caitriona Lucas on sixth anniversary
The Irish Coast Guard have paid tribute to Caitriona Lucas, who was the first member to lose their life while on duty, on the sixth anniversary of her death.
Ms Lucas (41), a highly experienced volunteer with the Irish Coast Guard’s Doolin unit, died at Kilkee in Co Clare on September 12, 2016.
An advanced coxswain, she had offered to help out the neighbouring Irish Coast Guard Kilkee unit in a search for a missing man on the day.
She hadn’t expected to go to sea, but the unit was short a crew member. She died after the Kilkee rigid inflatable boat (Rib) capsized in a shallow surf zone. Two other crew members survived.
The mother-of-two is being remembered today, with the Irish Coast Guard leading the tributes.
In a tweet, they said: “Today we remember Caitriona Lucas who six years ago today lost her life while on Coast Guard duty. Our thoughts are with her family, Coast Guard colleagues and friends. Never forgotten. Go Maridis Beo.”
A new radio documentary, Catriona Lucas, Fearless, was broadcast on Clare FM this morning in Ms Lucas’ honour.
Padraic Flaherty said it was a great privilege to put the documentary together, and credited Caitriona’s husband Bernard with helping out.
“Caitriona was a hero...she should always be remembered,” Flaherty told the station.
Bernard admitted that that the new radio documentary was very emotional for him to hear but brought back many positive memories of his late wife.
“There was a laugh in it... and good memories,” he said.
He added that saying “no” to any request for help “wasn’t an option” for Caitriona, recalling her commitment to the Irish Coast Guard and Search and Rescue Dog Association.
He said he hoped the documentary would make people realise the value of giving back to the community.
