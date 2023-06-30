Irish Coast Guard locate missing Minke yacht with sailor vanished

The eery discovery was made by Waterford chopper Rescue 117.

Waterford-based coastguard helicopter Rescue 117 has discovered missing ‘The Minke’ yacht drifting 75 miles southeast of Ballycotton, Co Cork with nobody on board.

The UK registered boat left Plymouth on June 18 to take part in the Jester Challenge, which involved 43 vessels heading for Baltimore in west Cork in a non-racing 250 nautical mile voyage.

The Minke was captained by Duncan Lougee, who has since vanished.

“A crew member from R117 boarded the vessel and conducted a visual check. Unfortunately the missing skipper was not onboard,” the Irish Coast Guard stated.

The Irish chopper left the area as the search continues to find Mr Lougee, who may have fallen overboard.

Missing boat the Minke

“R117 has departed the scene. As the vessel is positioned in the UK Search and Rescue Region, the UK authorities are continuing to coordinate the operation,” the statement concluded.

The Minke was supposed to arrive in Ireland after taking a route via the Isles of Scilly - an archipelago off the coast of Cornwall - and was last seen near the Helford River estuary at 2pm on June 19.

The Irish Sikorski helicopter crew received a report yesterday evening approximately 4.30 pm of a boat adrift. When a crew member was winched on-board, a ‘Mary Celeste’ type situation was uncovered on the eight metre yacht.

The Irish Coast Guard is liaising with HM Coast Guard as the vessel is in the British search and rescue zone and efforts are currently underway to secure the boat and bring her under tow to land.

Mr Lougee, who is in his late 60s and from Dedham, Essex, is described as “an experienced sailor having navigated the Atlantic three times solo, from Plymouth to Azores and back”.

Isles of Scilly

A yacht broker and boat builder, he had also made the trip from Devon to Baltimore previously. He took part in the Jester Challenge in 2010, sailing solo from Plymouth to Newport, Rhode Island.

The Minke was reportedly equipped with an EPIRB (Emergency Position-Indicating Beacon) and a PLB (Personal Locator Beacon), but neither device had been switched on.

Mr Lougee’s family are desperate to locate their relative and released the following statement: “Duncan Lougee, 6ft1in, white male with glasses, late 60’s. probably wearing musto oilskins with waterproof dubarry boots. Fit healthy individual.

“Set sail Plymouth breakwater 12 noon to Baltimore.

“Boat called Minke a Varne folkboat 26ft GRP, white hull, blue bag covering valise life-raft, glass dome.

“Have you seen this person or boat? We are just desperate for any information however small.

“Duncan is an experienced yacht broker, boat builder and sailor with many miles of sailing including single handed crossing Atlantic, 3 x trips from Plymouth to Azores and back.

“He has even done this trip to Baltimore in Ireland before.

“If you have any information, please call the Falmouth Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre on 01326317575.”