Irish child who died in Spanish pool named as funeral details announced
The funeral of a Donegal child who died in a tragic swimming pool accident in Spain is to take place later this week.
Grace Mary Sweeney (7), from Dunganaghy, died after an accident in Mallorca.
The young girl passed away last Wednesday after the incident at a hotel in the Cales de Mallorca area last Monday.
Read more
It is understood lifeguards pulled the child from the pool before performing CPR on her.
It was reported that paramedics managed to get Grace breathing again before getting her to Son Espases Hospital, but she tragically passed away two days later.
The funeral mass for Grace will take place on Thursday, June 30, in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough.
Earlier this month five-year-old Corey Aughey from Belfast died after falling into a hotel pool in Mallorca.
Today's Headlines
gardai probe | Two Dublin Airport workers arrested over €1m cocaine seizure
DONE DEAL | Nathan Collins becomes Ireland’s most expensive player as €24m move to Wolves completed
CREEP | British soldier jailed for sex assault on unconscious woman freed already
Court appearance | Men who allegedly brought dead man to post office to claim pension charged with deception
Terror links | Gardai probe if Uzi machine gun seized in west Dublin belonged to ‘dangerous’ Republican gang
'miss you' | Maura Higgins says she’s been ‘MIA’ recently as she grieves friend Andrew Rowan on anniversary
Guilty plea | Gym owner who abused girl (14) he said reminded him of his wife is jailed for 16 months
Charged | Man accused of harassment campaign told to stay away from well known Fine Gael politician
lucky break | Bar in Dubai offers ‘all-expenses-paid’ jobs to Irish workers
Road tragedy | Woman (20s) killed after car and lorry collide on the N25 in Co Waterford