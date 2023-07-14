Irish castaway and his dog rescued from small island three months after shipwreck

It emerged the Inishman was a sailor on board a ship that had departed the Marina of La Paz in Baja California Sur and was bound for the French Polynesian islands

The Irishman's ordeal is similar to that of Tom Hanks in Castaway

An Irish castaway and his faithful hound have been discovered on a small island in the Pacific Ocean where they had been left stranded for three months after being shipwrecked.

The man, identified as a Tym Shaddock was rescued by the crew of a tuna boat who spotted him on the tiny island located north of the port city of Manzanillo, on the Mexican Pacific coast province of Colima.

The crew of the Maria Delia went to his rescue and discovered he had been living in what was described as a natural refuge alongside his pet, a “large breed dog” that had also survived their 90-day ordeal.

“However, damage to ship that was not explained by the disorientated man, forced him to abandon ship and he was left hapless in the middle of nowhere next to his dog,” the Tribunade Mexico reported.

After his extraordinary ordeal, Tym was kept by the port authorities for observation while they requested assistance from federal authorities.

It has been reported that they will decide how to rerun Tym to his “place of origin” after medical tests to determine his state of health after his ordeal.