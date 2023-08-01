Irish cardiac surgeon dies suddenly during cycling trip in France

Simon MacGowan split his time between Bray and Northern Ireland

The late Simon MacGowan was a keen cyclist and worked at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

A leading cardiothoracic surgeon working at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast has died while on a cycling trip in France.

Simon MacGowan split his time between Bray and Northern Ireland.

He was part of a group who set off on a holiday cycle across the French Alps, enjoying several days together on their bikes before reaching their destination of Nice over the weekend, where sadly Mr MacGowan suddenly passed away overnight.

He was a much cherished member of the Bray Wheelers Cycling Club and regularly took part in their outings and was also a member of the North County Down Cycling Club.

Bray Wheelers took to social media to voice their sadness, posting that the club was “consumed with sadness to learn of the tragic loss of our club member and friend”.

Brian Harris, PRO for Bray Wheelers Cycling Club said: “Everyone at the club is in complete shock at Simon’s passing.

“He was a hugely popular man in the Irish cycling community and we pass on our sincere condolences to all his family and friends.

“They are all in our thoughts at this most difficult time.”

The married family man was considered one of the leading cardiothoracic surgeons on the island of Ireland, having graduated from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland in 1983 and taken up a position of consultant cardiac surgeon at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast in 1996.

He was also a Fellow of the European Board of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons.

The exact cause of his death has yet to be established and the repatriation of his body back to Ireland has to be organised in due course, with his family members in deep shock and friends he was on his final trip with said to be traumatised by the sudden passing of such a dear friend.

Mr MacGowan’s death comes only days after that of fellow cyclist Sarah Fagan died while getting into difficulty during the swim leg of a triathlon in France.

The 48-year-old Louth woman, a member of Cuchulainn Cycling Club and Setanta Triathlon Club, was airlifted to hospital in Grenoble, but died a day later on July 29.