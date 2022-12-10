Irish businessman Paddy McKillen sues Qataris for tens of millions as hotels row escalates

Disputes involving Maybourne group spark series of lawsuits

Businessman Paddy McKillen is suing Qatari-owned Maybourne luxury hotel group for close to €20m in a French court and will file a claim for tens of millions of dollars against it in the US.

The lawsuits in Paris and Los Angeles mark a significant escalation in the continuing dispute between the media-shy Belfast-born hotelier and property investor and the group’s owners, two members of Qatar’s royal family.

The case relates to fees allegedly owed to Mr McKillen’s Hume Street Management Consultants (HSMC) for its work in the development of the exclusive Maybourne Riviera and Maybourne Beverly Hills hotels.

Mr McKillen (67) previously co-owed the Maybourne group, which counts the Claridge’s, Connaught and Berkeley hotels in London among its stable.

A decade ago he became embroiled in a titanic legal battle with the billionaire Barclay brothers after they launched a hostile takeover bid.

This ended in 2015 when the Barclays admitted defeat and sold their shares to the Qatari sovereign wealth fund.

Mr McKillen also sold his 36pc stake to the Qataris, but as part of the deal he stayed on to manage the hotels under a seven-year contract.

However, Mr McKillen’s relationship with Maybourne and its ultimate owners, former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani (70) and former prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani (63), was terminated last April and he and his adviser Liam Cunningham were ousted from the group’s board.

The move was apparently due to an argument over the valuation of the group.

Under the sale deal, Mr McKillen received an initial payment based on the conceptual equity value of the group, but he was also due to receive an additional payment by last April, taking into account the improvement in the value of the group during his management tenure.

In that time, its value has soared following the renovation of some hotels and the development of others, leading to speculation Mr McKillen could be owed €1.2bn.

It is understood efforts to mediate a resolution have been fruitless.

The dispute had already spawned a raft of litigation by close associates of Mr McKillen, who were also jettisoned by the Qataris, but until now Mr McKillen himself had not sued.

Dublin-based project manager Ronnie Delany Jr (58), son of the Olympic running star, has two live defamation and conspiracy cases in the High Court in Dublin against the two Qatari royals, Maybourne companies in the UK and France and two Maybourne executives.

The cases centre on letters issued by Maybourne executives barring him from accessing its hotels.

The Irish Independent has learned another project manager, Frank Sinton, from Moira, Co Down, has also issued libel proceedings in France and is expected to issue a similar lawsuit in England after he was also excluded.

According to a writ of summons issued by HSMC in the Paris Commercial Court, Mr McKillen’s company is seeking €19.6m from Societe D’Exploitation et de Detention Hoteliere Vista (SEDH), the company that owns the Maybourne Riviera in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. The sum is allegedly owed under a project management contract entered into in September 2019.

The hotel, located 300 metres above sea level overlooking Monaco, has a Michelin-starred restaurant. A suite there costs up to €1,850 a night during the summer season.

According to the writ, the Qataris launched a €133m renovation project in 2014 to transform the hotel, but this ran into difficulties due to environmental concerns, a judicial ruling regarding safety works and a dispute with a resident over safety conditions.

These issues led to delays and projected costs soared to more than €200m.

Mr McKillen’s company was brought in to take over supervision of the project in 2018 and, according to the writ, the hotel ended up being opened to the public six months ahead of schedule earlier this year. It also claimed the project was completed for €35m less than the €225m allowed for in a revised budget.

Mr McKillen’s company alleges that following a deterioration in relations, SEDH failed to honour an agreement to pay a fixed fee and a success fee to HSMC.

Meanwhile, a separate lawsuit is expected to be issued in a court in Los Angeles before Christmas. This relates to tens of millions of dollars allegedly owed to HSMC there in respect of work at the Maybourne Beverly Hills.

A spokesperson for Mr McKillen declined to comment. Maybourne has yet to comment on any of the lawsuits it is facing.

The McKillen cases come as Mr Delany’s proceedings are due to return to the High Court later this month. The Dubliner was brought in to assist with the Maybourne Riviera project, having worked in various roles alongside Mr McKillen for 30 years.

According to statements of claim recently delivered by Mr Delany, he was excluded from the group’s hotels following Mr McKillen’s ousting from the board.

He said the Al Thanis and their representatives singled him out to express their satisfaction and gratitude for the quality of the work and his contribution to the Riveria project, only to later publicly hold him up to odium and ridicule.

International law firm Clark Hill is representing Mr Delany. It declined to comment.

Mr Delany claims the project was dogged by “on-site inefficiencies and lack of cohesion” before his involvement, and he helped deliver it ahead of schedule and under budget.

According to the legal filings, last year he and Mr Sinton were engaged to help complete another hotel, The Emory in Knightsbridge.

However, all changed last April when Mr McKillen was removed from the Maybourne board.

Mr Delany’s statements of claim allege he and Mr Sinton faced “unexpected and unwarranted hostility and resistance” from management at the hotel group.

He claims the Al Thanis directed that his access to the Maybourne Riviera and other hotels be terminated, effectively barring him from entering them in any capacity.

On April 13, letters signed by senior Maybourne executives were sent to him, Mr McKillen and others. The correspondence stated Mr Delany’s rights of access to the various hotels were being withdrawn “while we look into a number of matters”. Mr Sinton’s access was also withdrawn.

Mr Delany’s statement of claim said the letters did not explain what matters were being looked into. However, it alleges a representative of the Al Thanis subsequently told one of his business associates allegations of a serious nature were involved.

In the lawsuits, Mr Delany has claimed the defendants knowingly and maliciously published false statements, which, in their natural and ordinary meaning or by way of innuendo, portrayed him as being dishonest, untrustworthy, and of having engaged in wrongful conduct that required investigation.

He says his association with the hotel group and the Al Thanis was well-known and that it was a matter of severe, acute and significant embarrassment to him to have been excluded from entering the hotels on foot of unspecified allegations. He also alleges he has suffered damage in Ireland, the UK, France and elsewhere internationally among contractors, sub-contractors, suppliers and banks.

Where Mr Delany’s cases go from here should be known soon. The High Court heard last month there may be a challenge by Maybourne to the dispute being litigated in Ireland. They have until December 14 to file a motion challenging jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, sources indicated Mr Sinton would be filing a defamation action in London’s High Court, to add to the one he had already initiated in France. His solicitor, Paul Tweed, said he was not in a position to comment.