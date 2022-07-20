Irish boy battling cancer gets video tour of Dubai’s famous ‘super’ police cars

The footage was created by the cops after an email appeal from the boy’s uncle who told them he was in love with police cars

This heart-warming video captures a little Irish boy’s delight after Dubai cops treated him to a special behind-the-scenes look at their squad of super police cars.

The boy who is named only as Adam is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

He is seen with look of glee on his face as officers in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates show off their famous fleet that includes some of the most luxurious cars in the world.

The footage was created by the cops after an email appeal from the boy’s uncle who told them he was in love with police cars.

The message reads: "From Adam's family to Dubai police. My nephew Adam is fighting cancer and is in love with police cars. His 8th birthday is soon and I hope the Dubai police could make him happy by showing him their supercars."

In response, the Dubai cops sent the video showing a Lamborghini, Aston Martin Vantage, and Audi R8 V 10 being put through their paces on the road.

A senior police officer then says: "Hi Adam, I hope this video finds you well. At your request, we have bought for you three of our best police cars in Dubai in the whole world."

The officer reveals details of all three of the cars to the camera before adding: "Adam, life is full of challenges, we are here to support you."

The footage ends with Adam’s delighted reaction to the cars.

"I like that man,” Adam declares. “He seems nice!"

Butti Ahmed bin Darwish Al Falasi, director of the Security Awareness Department in the General Department for Community Happiness, confirmed that Dubai Police had been keen to fulfil the lad’s wishes through their ‘Child's Happiness’ programme.

Adam’s uncle thanked the Dubai Police General Command for its eagerness to make the lad happy, and praised them for the professional standards of the video that proved a delight for them both.