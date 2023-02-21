Irish biker (65) suffers ‘grievous injuries’ in Malta crash
According to local media, three men of different nationalities were involved in the incident
An Irishman has been rushed to hospital with “grievous injuries” after he was involved in a serious traffic accident in Malta.
The 65-year-old, from Ireland, who resides in Floriana on the island, was riding a motorbike when the accident occurred in Rue d’Argens in Msida near the capital Valletta at 10.30am on Monday.
“The injured man, a 65-year-old from Ireland who resides in Floriana, was riding a Piaggio bike which was involved in a collision with a Suzuki Baleno, driven by an Indian 25-year-old man who resides in Birkirkara, and a Mercedes Benz C220 driven by a 45-year-old Libyan man who resides in Gzira,” the Malta Independent reported.
“The biker was taken to hospital with grievous injuries.”
