Ireland’s nine billionaires and their fortunes revealed

Ireland’s all male billionaire club have a combined net worth of €33 billion.

The cost of living crisis is not a major issue for Ireland’s nine billionaires, after their fortunes were revealed this week by Forbes magazine.

With a combined net worth of over $36 billion, we take a run down of the tycoons and entrepreneurs who make up the list of the most minted people in the land.

First up is Shapoor Mistry (58). A new entrant and straight to first place, the Mumbai based Shapoorji Pallonji Group heir is the 332nd richest man on the planet. He takes the mantle from his father and group patriarch, Pallonji Mistry, who died last summer.

Shapoor, whose mother is Irish, now controls his 157-year-old family engineering and construction company, which has an 18.4 pc stake in the $128 billion Tata Sons.

Shapoor’s net worth is a cool $7 billion. Rumour has it he is mad for a bargain in Penney’s.

John Grayken is one of the planet's richest men

In second place is John Grayken (66), founder of Dallas-based private equity business Lone Star Funds – an active investor in Ireland. His overall ranking is 405th on the Forbes list, with an estimated fortune of $6.3 billion.

Originally from Boston, Massachusetts, Mr Grayken renounced his US citizenship and became an Irish citizen for tax purposes in 1999. Sweet deal.

Third and fourth on the list are the Collison brothers, John (32) and Patrick (34) from Limerick.

Their online payments company Stripe last month raised $6.5 billion in a funding round that valued it at $50 billion. At its peak valuation in 2021, the company was worth $95 billion.

The brothers’ estimated wealth last year was $9.5 billion apiece following the phenomenal success of Stripe, which had almost tripled in valuation in less than a year.

This year, however, both men have seen their wealth drop to $5.5 billion, dragging them down to 466th on the Forbes list.

Fifth place goes to telecoms bigwig Denis O’Brien (64). The cork man is ranked 1,104th in the list and worth $2.7 billion.

Mr O’Brien made a fortune selling his Irish mobile outfit, Esat Telecom Group, to British Telecom in 2000 for $2.8 billion.

Mr O’Brien sold his stake in Independent News & Media to Mediahuis in 2019, a deal in which he lost a few quid.

He made another media industry exit in 2021 by selling Communicorp, a radio company, to Bauer Media.

Also missing out on the medal positions is John Dorrance III (79), whose grandad was good at making soup.

The heir to the Campbell’s fortune, Dorrance has about $2.6 billion in his back burner. His grandfather, John T Dorrance, invented Campbell’s formula for condensed soup.

Dermot Desmond bought Celtic F.C — © Getty Images

Mr Dorrance’s relatives are the company’s largest shareholders, but he sold his 10.5 per cent stake in the 1990s and moved to the Republic. Not too shabby.

Falling down to a lowly seventh position is John Armitage (63), a purveyor of that most wonderful of things, the hedge fund.

The British-born founder and investment manager of Egerton Capital became an Irish citizen five years ago and has estimated wealth of $2.3 billion. That’s down about €600 million on last year but enough to rank him at 1,312 among billionaires. Slumming it.

Eighth position is horsey dude Dermot Desmond (72). The financier saw his wealth grow to $2.2 billion. He is the largest shareholder in Celtic Football Club so at least he is putting his money to good use.

Kingspan – the building materials company- founder Eugene Murtagh (80) closes out the Irish list with $2.1 billion, Forbes said. Another on the list to lose money in the last year with $700 million wiped of the balance sheet. We hope he’s ok.