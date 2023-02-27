Ireland weather: Temperatures to plunge to below freezing tonight, Met Éireann says

Temperatures struggled to get above single digits nationwide yesterday despite it being a dry day with sunshine in parts.

Temperatures are set to plunge to a freezing -3 degrees in parts of Ireland tonight with frost expected also.

The mercury is expected to fall between -1 and -3 degrees, with inland parts of the country set to experience the coldest spells along with some patches of frost.

Temperatures struggled to get above single digits nationwide yesterday despite it being a dry day with sunshine in parts.

Belmullet in Mayo was the warmest part of the country on Sunday with highs of 10.5 degrees while it was chillier in other parts of Mayo, with highs of just seven degrees recorded at Knock Airport.

Meanwhile, today is expected to be dry throughout the day with plenty of sunshine, especially towards the west of Ireland.

Temperatures will reach highs of seven to nine degrees in light to moderate easterly or southeasterly breezes.

Met Éireann predicts that it will remain dry in most areas tonight with just a few rainy spells, mainly confined to Leinster.

Winds will be very light and variable.

Tuesday will bring largely cloudy but remain dry in most areas, seeing isolated showers continue to affect eastern areas in the early morning.

Showers are expected to spread south of the country during the afternoon, Met Éireann says.

Temperatures will range between seven to nine degrees before turning colder on Wednesday night when highs of only two to six degrees are expected.