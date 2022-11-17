Ireland weather: Nationwide fog alert, as Met Éireann predict scattered showers
A nationwide status yellow fog warning is in place until 10 o’clock this morning, with Met Éireann warning that: “Some areas of dense fog this morning may cause difficult travel conditions.”
The forecaster said mist and fog will be slow to clear this morning. Many parts of the country will stay dry with sunny spells but there will be scattered showers in the southwest and west and outbreaks of rain will develop in east Ulster during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures today will range from 5C to 11C.
Tonight will start off mostly cloudy with showery rain. It will become drier and clearer as the night goes on, but the rain will persist in northeast Ulster and there will be a few showers in the southwest too. Lowest temperatures will fall back to between 0C to 5C.
Tomorrow, outbreaks of rain will linger in northeast Ulster and there will be scattered showers in the southwest. Met Éireann said other areas will stay dry with sunny spells, with highest temperatures of 6C to 10C.
Friday night will be cold, dry and clear, but cloud will build in the west towards morning. There will be widespread frost as temperatures fall to between -1C and +3C.
The forecaster said Saturday morning will start off dry but it will become wet and windy through the day as rain moves east across the country and fresh to strong southerly winds develop. Clearer spells and scattered showers will extend from the west during the evening and winds will become westerly, however, the rain will linger in the east until the late evening. Highest temperatures will range from 6C to 12C.
The rain will clear from the east early on Saturday night and for the rest of the night there will be clear spells and scattered showers. The showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 4C to 7C are expected.
Met Éireann said Sunday will be bright and breezy with sunshine and scattered showers. Scatter showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country, while highest temperatures will range from 6C to 11C.
Sunday night will be wet and breezy, with lowest temperatures of 1C to 5C.
On Monday morning, the rain will gradually clear eastwards and it will be followed by sunshine and showers. The forecaster said another spell of rain is possible in the northwest later in the day and it will feel cold with highest temperatures of just 5C to 9C.
Met Éireann said the early indications for next week is that it will stay “cool and unsettled with further spells of wet and windy weather possible”.
