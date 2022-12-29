Ireland weather: Met Éireann’s New Year’s Eve forecast shows change on the way
There is a good deal of uncertainty in the forecast for New Year's Day
Temperatures are set to drop on New Year’s Eve with frost and ice forecast, according to Met Éireann.
The national forecaster said there will be showery outbreaks of rain on Saturday.
Showers will be mostly widespread at first, but good dry periods will develop through the day, especially from mid-afternoon.
Highest temperatures will range between 5C and 9C generally, cooler though in parts of the north, in light to moderate westerly breezes.
It will be a very cold night, especially over the northern half of the country, with lowest temperatures ranging between -4C and 1C with frost and icy stretches developing widely.
It will be largely dry for much of the night though there will be a few showers with falls of sleet possible.
Light variable breezes will also allow patches of fog to develop. More persistent rain will develop in the southwest towards morning.
There is a good deal of uncertainty in the forecast for New Year's Day.
Current indications are that rain in the southwest will gradually extend across the country, falling as sleet in places with snow on high ground.
Highest temperatures will range between 3C and 7C generally, milder along southern coasts.
It will gradually become drier overnight but will remain cold with lowest temperatures ranging between -3C and 1C.
Current indications show that Monday will be largely dry with good deals of sunshine and just a few passing light showers, mainly affecting Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures will range between 3C and 6C.
