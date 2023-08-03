Ireland weather: Met Éireann issues three Status Yellow warnings affecting 19 counties

Met Éireann has issued three separate Status Yellow weather warnings for parts of the country tomorrow and over the bank holiday weekend.

A Status Yellow rain warning comes into effect on Friday at 2pm for Connacht and Cavan and is valid until 9am on Saturday.

A second alert will come into force for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Monaghan at 6pm tomorrow and is valid until 1pm on Saturday.

The national forecaster said there will be spells of heavy rain from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

Possible impacts include spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

A Status Yellow wind warning will also affect Cork, Kerry and Waterford from 1am on Saturday until noon.

There will be very strong north to northwest winds with gusts of up to 110 km/hr. This may result in falling branches, damage to temporary structures and difficult travelling conditions.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann said that some sunny spells will develop today and tomorrow, especially towards this evening with highs of 15C-19C nationwide.

"Becoming largely dry on Thursday night with just a few showers in Atlantic coastal areas. Long clear spells will develop and northwesterly breezes will decrease light to moderate in strength. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

“Mostly dry on Friday morning with sunny spells and just a few showers. Cloud will thicken from the west during the afternoon and rain will develop in the west and southwest.

"Rain will extend eastwards to all areas during the evening. Highest temperatures generally ranging from 16 to 19 degrees in light to moderate northwest breezes,” Met Éireann said.

It will be wet and very windy on Friday night and Saturday with a mix of dry spells, showers and more persistent rain until Monday.

"A wet and windy start on Saturday with outbreaks of rain and strong northwest winds. Rain will clear into the Irish Sea during the afternoon with sunny spells and scattered showers following for the remainder of the day.

"Maximum temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with strong northwest winds, gradually moderating throughout the day,” the national forecaster said.

Sunday is forecast to be bright with a mix of sunshine and showers, which will be most frequent in Ulster. Temperatures will hit 20C in places on Sunday.

“Rain is expected to spread northwards over much of the country on Monday but some northern counties may stay dry.

"Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a moderate to fresh southwest winds. Further outbreaks of rain are expected on Monday night. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with fresh and gusty southwest winds,” Met Éireann said.