Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts wet and windy day

Met Éireann said the rain will clear in western areas this morning with scattered showers and some bright spells following.

This morning will be wet and windy with fresh southwest winds, strongest in the south and southeast.

Met Éireann said the rain will clear in western areas this morning with scattered showers and some bright spells following.

The rain will then clear most areas during the afternoon, but it will linger in the southeast until later this afternoon. Highest temperatures today will range from 7C to 11C.

It will be dry at first tonight with showers mainly in the northwest, and clear spells elsewhere.

A spell of rain will move in from the southwest overnight and spread across most of the country. Lowest temperatures will fall back to between 2C to 5C degrees.

The forecaster said tomorrow morning will be also be wet. The rain will clear northwards by midday with widespread showers to follow.

The showers will be prolonged and heavy in places in highest temperatures of 8C to 11C.

Wednesday night will be windy with widespread showers, heavy at times, and lowest temperatures of 3C to 6C.

Met Éireannn said Thursday will be breezy and showery with the odd sleet shower possible in the north.

There will be occasional bright spells too highest temperatures of 5C to 8C.

Thursday night will be windy and rainy in places with lowest temperatures of 0C to 5C.

Met Éireann said Friday’s forecast is uncertain but indications show it will be windy for a time with showers or longer spells of rain and afternoon highs of 6C to 9C.

“There is a lot of uncertainty for next weekend, but low pressure will likely bring another spell of rain or further showers. Possibly becoming a little colder too,” Met Éireann said.