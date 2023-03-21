Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts strong winds with rain developing throughout day

Today will be bright and sunny with some scattered showers in the early hours of the day.

The west and southwest will see rain develop this morning, later extending countrywide this afternoon and evening. Connacht and Munster will experience the heaviest rain.

It will become windy later in the day with winds moving from fresh breezes to strong and gusty, Met Éireann says.

Temperatures will range between 10C to 13C throughout the day.

It will remain wet and windy tonight, particularly in the evening.

There will be widespread rain while winds remain strong and gusty with the west receiving gale force winds. These winds will move to the northern coasts.

Rain is expected to clear in the east which will be followed by clear spells and some remaining scattered showers.

Met Éireann says the winds will ease in most places overnight but will stay windy in the northwest.

Temperatures will drop between 3C to 7C.

Tomorrow will start much the same, mainly dry in many parts of the country with sunny spells and showers mainly affecting Atlantic coastal counties.

However, it will become breezier and cloudier as the day progresses with scattered blustery showers becoming widespread during the afternoon. Some of the showers are expected to be heavy, with a chance of hail and isolated thunderstorms, Met Éireann says.

Temperatures will range from 9C to 12C.