Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts lightning and hail as heavy rain predicted

Showers will become more widespread across the country throughout the day, merging into longer spells of rain

There will be a chance of hail and lightning today as rainy spells throughout the country merge into longer spells of rain in places, Met Éireann forecasts.

Today will start with strong winds and sunny spells with scattered showers mainly affecting western counties in Munster, Connacht and Ulster.

Showers will become more widespread across the country throughout the day, merging into longer spells of rain in places, Met Éireann forecasts. Some of these showers are expected to be heavy with possible hail and lightning.

Temperatures will range between 9C to 12C in strong winds, particularly in coastal areas with potential for waves overtopping around high tide.

Tonight will remain much the same with breezy winds and blustery showers with some clear spells. Rain is expected to be most common across the western half of the country.

Temperatures will vary between 3C to 7C.

Thursday will be brighter with sunny spells and some showers. Some of these showers will be heavy and prolonged, bringing the possibility of hail and lightning again.

Temperatures will reach between 10C to 13C in strong wind.