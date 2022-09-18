Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts dry day with sunny spells and slight chance of rain

Most places will stay dry today but there will be isolated light showers, mainly in Ulster and Connacht

Today will be another dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, Met Éireann has forecast.

The forecaster said apart from some rain on Wednesday night, it will be quite settled, with most outbreaks of rain and drizzle occurring in the west and northwest.

Temperatures will be near or above average for this time of year.

Highest temperatures between 14C to 17C in a light westerly or variable breeze.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with isolated light showers, mainly affecting Ulster. Patches of mist and fog will develop in a light and variable breeze with lowest temperatures between 7C to 11C.

Monday will be generally cloudy although there will be some sunny breaks at times.

There will be well scattered light showers, mainly in Ulster and Leinster, with a light south to southwest or variable breeze and highest temperatures between 14C to 17C.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight with patchy light rain and drizzle developing in the north and west.

It will be mild with lowest temperatures between 10C to 13C, in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

Tuesday will be largely cloudy and dry, however there will be outbreaks of light rain or drizzle in Ulster and Connacht.

It will be mild and humid with highest temperatures between 16C to 19C, in a light to moderate south to southwest breeze.

Staying mild and cloudy on Tuesday night with temperatures staying above 10C to 14C.

Most areas will stay dry but there will be further outbreaks of light rain and drizzle in Connacht and Ulster.

It will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle continuing in the west and north.

Light to moderate southerly winds in the morning, increasing moderate to fresh later, staying mild with highest temperatures between 16C to 18C.

It will be wet and breezy overnight as rain moves eastwards across the country. Lowest temperatures will range between 10C to 15C, coolest in the west and northwest, with a moderate to fresh south to southwest wind.

Rain is forecast to move across the country on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.