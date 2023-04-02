Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts bright day with some isolated showers
Temperatures will reach highs of 11C and 14C
It will be bright this morning for much of the western half of the country while it will be cloudier further east.
Hazy sunny spells will develop in most areas throughout the day and it will remain mostly dry with isolated spots of light rain or drizzle in the east and southeast, Met Éireann forecasts.
It will remain mostly cloudy and dry overnight, becoming cloudier in the west and southwest before morning.
There will be some light southwest winds, with fresher winds near some Atlantic coasts.
Temperatures will drop between 0C to 5C, bringing a chilly night.
Monday will begin quite cloudy with brighter weather in the north and east.
It will be a mostly dry day for many, however there will be some patchy rain in places. Rain is expected to turn most persistent along western coasts in the evening.
Temperatures will range between 10C to 13C.
