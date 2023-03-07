Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecast wintry showers and snow as temperatures plummet

Met Éireann has warned of icy stretches in parts of the country this morning. Photo: Damien Storan

Members of the public are being urged to proceed with caution this morning as freezing conditions overnight have created hazardous conditions in parts of the country.

A nationwide Status Yellow Ice warning remained in place until 10am this morning.

Met Éireann Meteorologist Gerry Murphy said this morning is “cold” and because there was rain across the country yesterday, there “will be ice on some roads, especially on treated roads”.

"So, it's certainly a morning for taking good care on the roads, especially across the Midlands, [and] over the northern half of the country where the road [temperatures] are certainly well below zero,” he said.

The lowest temperature recorded last night was -3.4C at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, while temperatures today are set to reach “6C or 7C” today, Mr Murphy said.

"Another very cold frosty night tonight and the temperatures could get down as low as -5C in parts of the northern half of the country.

"However, the roads should be that bit drier which means while there certainly icy scratches in places, the risk of more widespread ice won't be quite as high.”

Mr Murphy said a weather system which is moving towards the southern half the country, could bring “some showers of sleet, possibly some snow on higher ground” in parts of Cork and Kerry from Wednesday night.

"There will also be some wintry showers up in the northwest of the country, even some small accumulations of snow there too,” he told RTÉ Radio.

Mr Murphy said there is a “risk of something more significant” on Wednesday night and into Thursday.

"Eventually a weather system pushes up over the country to Wednesday night and Thursday and as as it needs that cold air it's going to fall as rain, sleet and snow,” he said.

"Currently it looks as falling as rain and sleet on Thursday over the southern half of the country, but it does look like falling as sleet and snow in parts of the northern half of the country on Thursday.

"So, the details of that will become apparent over the next day or so.”

It comes as the UK’s Met Office has issued a Status Yellow snow warning for all counties in Ulster from 3am on Thursday until 6pm on Friday.

"Heavy snow has the potential to cause significant disruption on Thursday and Friday,” the Met Office said.

Mr Murphy said a “cold northerly airflow” will dominate the country’s weather over the coming days.

"It is not unusual that basically you will get a cold spell of weather in the beginning of March. It’s still quite early in the Spring… so it’s not untypical to have weather like this,” he added.