Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecast thunderstorms, heavy rain and spot flooding

The country will see more thunderstorms, heavy rain, and spot flooding today but temperatures will remain mild.

This morning is dark and rainy for much of the country, but Met Éireann has forecast that the rain will slowly clear to the north with sunny spells and scattered showers developing through the afternoon and evening.

These showers, which may be heavy and thundery at times, will continue early tonight with some pockets of fog developing overnight.

“Tomorrow will start generally cloudy with scattered patches of rain,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

“Brightening up through the day with scattered showers and sunny spells developing. There is a chance that some showers will be heavy.

“Highest temperatures of 12C to 15C in moderate west to southwest winds.

There will be a good deal of dry weather and some clear spells with lowest temperatures of 8C to 11C.

Tuesday will also be dry for most of the country in the early part of the day, however, the dry weather will be short-lived as it’s due to turn thundery at night time with heavy rain.

“Wednesday will be a blustery day with scattered showers, most frequent and heaviest over the western half of the country with longer dry and sunny spells elsewhere,” the national forecaster said.

“Thursday will see showers or longer spells of rain developing through the day, with the chance of some heavier bursts. Very mild with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds.”

The further outlook for the week is that it will remain mild but will also be rainy and showery at times, alongside possibly breezy conditions.