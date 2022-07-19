Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecast rain showers after blistering start to week

There will be some welcome relief for the country this afternoon with showers due and a chance of isolated thunder in some parts

Daire Buckley, Aoibhe O'Regan and Kelly Anne Hogan from Kinsale pictured at the beach at Garrylucas, Co Cork. Photo: Denis Boyle

After a blistering start to the week that saw record-breaking temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius in Dublin yesterday rain showers are expected later this evening to cool things down.

There will be some welcome relief for the country this afternoon with showers due and a chance of isolated thunder in some parts with winds increasing from moderate to fresh north-westerly with the rain.

Showers will continue throughout night in the south and east of the country. A cooler night is also ahead with temperatures dropping around the country to 11 to 14 degrees in a light northwest breeze.

However, a Met Éireann Weather Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Leinster remains in place with daytime temperatures of 25 to 28 degrees today.

The warning concerns heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population, high Solar UV index and the risk of water related incidents

“A largely dry start with bright or sunny spells but cloud will build from the west this morning, with outbreaks of showery rain spreading from the Atlantic through the day,” the forecast reads.

“There is the chance of isolated thundery bursts in the east also. Light winds will increase moderate to fresh north-westerly with the rain.

“Showery rain will continue in the east and south for a time tonight. However, it will be drier elsewhere with clear spells and just isolated light showers. Cooler than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a light to moderate northwest breeze.”

There will be a good deal of dry weather tomorrow with scattered light showers in the morning becoming mostly confined to west and northwest coasts through the afternoon.

It will be a generally cloudy start to the day but sunny spells will break through as the day goes on. Temperatures will be around normal with highs of 15 degrees in the northwest to 21 degrees in the southeast in moderate northwest winds.

Me Eireann says that temperatures will remain around normal for the rest of the week. There will be a fair amount of dry weather apart from a few showers or patchy light rain. However, it will turn wetter this weekend.

It will be a bright start to Thursday with sunny spells and just a few light showers. However, it will become cloudier by afternoon with patchy light rain and drizzle developing along western and southwestern coasts. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in a light variable breeze.

Friday will be cloudy with some lingering rain and drizzle in the east and north although it will be brighten up for a time in the morning and early afternoon with just a few light showers Highest temperatures will range between 17 to 21 degrees in a light to moderate south-westerly breeze.

Saturday will be a dull and wet day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle feeding in from the Atlantic.

The rain will be heaviest and most persistent in the west and north, with some dry spells further east and south. It will be warm and humid with highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, warmest in the east. Winds will increase moderate to fresh southerly.

It will remain largely unsettled on Sunday with outbreaks of rain. However, current indications suggest it will turn a little more settled early next week with just scattered showers. Temperatures around normal with highs in the high teens or low twenties.