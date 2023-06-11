Ireland weather: Hot and humid week in store as temperatures soar to 27C

Hay fever sufferers should stock up on tissues as Met Éireann forecasts high levels of pollen across the country over the coming days as well as a high UV Index.

Pictured at the beach at Garrylucas Co Cork was Jack Hayes. Picture Denis Boyle

Pictured at the beach at Garretstown Co Cork was Helen, Linda, Molly Mea, Victoria, Norita and Bobby Dooley. Picture Denis Boyle

Pictured at the Dock beach, in Kinsale Co Cork was Maeve Moran and Chloe Myers from Douglas. Picture Denis Boyle

The country is set for another very humid week as temperatures are set to reach 27C in parts.

It will be rather cloudy to start today with isolated showers and some areas of mist or fog about, mainly in coastal areas.

Spells of hazy sunshine will develop as the day progresses but staying rather dull and misty near the south coast.

A few showers will develop, heavy and slow-moving in places. It will be warm and humid with highest temperatures between 19C and 24C in light to moderate breezes, a little cooler along the south coast.

It will be another warm and humid day on Monday with hazy sunshine and scattered showers.

People cool down at the Forty Foot during the hot weather. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Some of the showers will be heavy and thundery with the potential for some spot flooding, especially later in the day.

Highest temperatures will range between 22C and 25C mostly light variable winds.

The national forecaster said it will be very warm throughout the week with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms.

Conditions will remain humid and muggy overnight as temperatures range between 12C and 17C.

It will be very warm on Tuesday with sunny spells; however, some heavy showers or thunderstorms will break out, especially in the midlands and west of the country.

Highest temperatures will range between 23C and 27C generally, but less warm at the coast due to sea breezes. Mist and fog will affect some coastal areas at times.

Wednesday will be another very warm or hot day with hazy sunshine and a few heavy showers or thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range between 24C and 27C generally but again a little cooler in coastal areas due to sea breezes.

Current indications show little change in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Both days will be very warm or hot by day as top temperatures range between 24C and 27C generally but slightly less warm in coastal parts due to sea breezes.

There will be hazy sunny spells along with a few heavy showers or thunderstorms.