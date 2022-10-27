Ireland to enjoy extra hour in bed this weekend as clocks go back

The last clock change was due to take place in Spring 2021, however, the proposal took a back seat as the world was enveloped by Covid-19

Bearing in mind the old adage 'spring forward, fall back' will help remind you which way the clocks are turned this weekend.

Daylight saving time in Ireland will end (go back an hour) at 2am on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

It began (went forward an hour) at 1am on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

As it stands, under EU law, the clocks in all member states go back an hour on the last Sunday in October and go forward on the last Sunday of March.

This is despite the fact that on March 26, 2019, the European Parliament voted in favour of removing Daylight Saving Time permanently from 2021.

This was based on an EU-wide survey in which the vast majority of respondents indicates that they would prefer to scrap the process.

Under the draft directive, member states would be able to choose whether to remain on "permanent summer" or "permanent winter" time.

The last clock change was due to take place in Spring 2021, however, the proposal took a back seat as the world was enveloped by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The practice of switching the clocks was first introduced in World War I to save energy by prolonging evening daylight in summer.

Benjamin Franklin came up with a similar idea in a letter to Journal de Paris in 1784. He suggested the city could save an ‘immense sum’ by not burning candles in the dark evening hours, although he did not suggest that the clocks change to facilitate this.

It was a New Zealander named George Hudson who supposedly came up with the basis of the idea in back in 1895, to give him more time for hobbies after work.

By altering the clock by two hours, the scientist hoped that he would be able to spend more time outside in the evening foraging for insects.

In 1900, a certain William Willet suggested to Parliament that changing the time would prevent ‘wasting’ daylight’. It’s been strongly suggested that his reason was to make the evenings lighter, so he had more time to play golf.

The idea was rejected but came up again shortly after his death as countries tried to reduce their demand for coal in World War I by gaining more daylight hours.

The Germans decided to try it out in 1916 to allow for more light while they worked and the idea then quickly spread to other European countries, as well as Russia and the United States.

While many counties abandoned the idea after the war, the tradition continued in Ireland, parts of Europe, Canada, and the US.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has advocated in favour of “keeping summertime all year round”, but told Independent.ie last year that time is unlikely to stand still in the short-term. She said the Commission has not shown huge interest in pushing the idea forward.

“I’m disappointed that the plan has been paused,” she said. “I was keen for the change to go ahead as I believe there is a demand to change the process of clock changing and keep summertime all year round.”

There are other arguments for ending DST including that it doesn’t, in fact, save energy and could be making people sick.

For example, you’re more likely to have a heart attack (some reports suggest by as much as 20%) in the weeks following the switch from BST to DST (and vice versa), simply because of the disruption to your sleep pattern.

And as an aside, Chris Martin’s great-great-grandfather was William Willet but it is not known if the Coldplay hit ‘Clocks’ was inspire by this relationship.