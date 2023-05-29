Ireland set to be hotter than Spain’s Costa Blanca this week

Temperatures will potentially reach 25C

Enzo Rocca Houlihan from Ballyhahill, Co Limerick watching the pony judging at the Midleton Agricultural Show that was held at Ballindenisk, Watergrasshill, Co Cork. Photo: David Creedon

Professional dancer Roisin Lyons, from Blanchardstown, was part of a céilí class taking advantage of the good weather on Portmarnock beach in Dublin. Photo: Arthur Carron

Students from The Institute of Education enjoying the good weather at St Stephens Green Dublin

It will be hotter and drier here than in Spain’s Costa Blanca this week, with temperatures potentially reaching 25C.

The warmest days this week are set to be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures reaching the mid 20s and 25C seen as a potential ceiling.

The midlands and the west of the country are set to be the warmest destinations this week.

The east will be the coolest, with the mercury settling in the mid teens.

Today will be the mildest day of the week, according to Met Éireann, with 12-22C forecast.

The good news is the warmth is expected to continue into the bank holiday weekend, which will mean festival-goers to Bord Bia’s Bloom at Phoenix Park in Dublin will enjoy perfect conditions.

Revellers at the annual Rory Gallagher International Festival in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, will also witness holiday conditions.

It could, however, make for tougher conditions during Sunday’s Women’s Mini-Marathon.

Met Éireann’s Conall Ruth told the Irish Independent: “Today is slightly cooler but from Tuesday to Friday there won’t be too much change, the temperature will be in the mid 20s.

“But there’s a potential during any of those days, for the temperature to nudge a little higher.

“In general, it will be warmest in the west and midlands, and cooler in the east.

“The temperatures are a few degrees above average for this time of year.

“There’s no sign of rain during the working week. And in all likelihood, it looks like it will be dry into the long weekend.

“But we couldn’t rule out some showers. However, early indications are that it will stay, in general, dry and settled for the bank holiday.”

Despite the welcome balmy weather, Mr Ruth urged people to remember the sunscreen.

“Protecting ourselves from the sun is very important,” he said. “We have a high UV index at the moment.

“People should also take care going into water, stay hydrated and be careful if using an open flame outdoors, as there is an elevated risk of forest fires.”

Temperatures will reach between 17C and 22C today and it will be warmest in the west. It will be dry and generally sunny, though sunshine is expected to be a little hazy at times.

The east coast will be cooler by a couple of degrees in a light to moderate easterly breeze. The temperature will be between 6C and 10C tonight.

The rest of the week will be warm, dry and largely sunny – with temperatures ranging from 18C to 24C.

A light to moderate easterly breeze is expected to keep things slightly cooler on the eastern coasts with highs there of 15C to 17C.

The nights will remain dry and clear throughout the week with overnight temperatures of 7C to 12C.

Meanwhile, a kite-surfer was airlifted to hospital after colliding with rocks at Our Lady’s Island Lake in Co Wexford about 12.30pm yesterday.

An ambulance rushed to the scene and the man was assessed at the lakeside. He is understood to have suffered multiple fractures and the decision was made to transfer him to University Hospital Waterford using the Coast Guard Rescue 117 helicopter.

In Dublin, the Howth RNLI rescued six people in separate incidents over the weekend.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched the lifeboat shortly after 9.30pm on Friday following reports that a sailing yacht with three people on board had suffered engine failure as it went from Malahide to Howth. The yacht was towed back to Howth harbour.

The crew launched again yesterday morning just after 9.30am after a 999 call from a member of the public who witnessed a small motorboat with three people on board in difficulty and drifting towards rocks just east of Howth harbour in a moderate wind.

The lifeboat reached the motorboat within 10 minutes and was able to tow it back to the safety of the harbour

Howth RNLI inshore lifeboat helm Tom Ryan said: “The member of the public did the right thing in calling the Coast Guard straight away. When the winds are blowing onshore and a boat is broken down, every minute counts.”

With the fine weather set to continue this week, the Howth RNLI reminded boat owners to ensure they have undergone the right training to know what action to take when things go wrong.

If anyone gets into difficulty on the water, they should ring 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.