Ireland ranks SIXTH in global list of countries most ‘obsessed’ with OnlyFans

Only a small handful of countries rank above us for OnlyFans obsession

Ireland has ranked in the top ten in the world’s most OnlyFans obsessed countries, new research has revealed.

Statistics compiled by Slingo - an online gaming site - showed that Ireland placed a solid sixth in the amount of content we’re watching on the x-rated subscription service.

The bold list compiled countries based on the number of annual Google searches per 10,000 people and is as follows:

Australia with 7,147 (views per 10k people)

Finland with 6,422

USA with 5,754

New Zealand with 4,511

Canada with 5,240

Ireland with 5,089

UK with 5,006

Iceland with 3,365

Slovenia with 3,274

Norway with 3,165

Stats

This research means that essentially either one in every two Irish people are searching for OnlyFans daily – either that or someone’s got a serious Cardi B obsession.

The US rapper and ‘WAP’ hit maker is the third highest earner on Onlyfans, raking in an incredible $9.4 million per month.

Actress Bella Thorne is in second place, making $11 million per month while model Blac Chyna ranks in top spot, she makes an incredible $20 million a month showing her sultry images.

Founded in 2016, OnlyFans is similar to Instagram in that it shows viewers a feed of pictures and videos. The main difference is that everyone’s content is behind a paywall. Additionally, there aren’t any limitations on explicit content.

Onlyfans saw a dramatic increase in popularity during the covid pandemic, with the number of accounts doubling.

3 highest earners

The site was founded in London and is used by sex workers to produce pornographic content, although it also hosts the work of other content creators, such as physical fitness experts and musicians.

It is now viewed as a safe place for those working in the sex industry, offering protection without exploitation – in theory – in exchange, the site takes 20% of creator’s earnings.

There have been a number of incidents which have been widely reported in the media in relation to Onlyfans.

So far this year, teachers have been busted creating content on classroom desks and in one incident, an Australian woman was horrified to discover her step-father was her number one subscriber to her sexual content on the site.

The woman said her stepfather had been a part of her life since she was 11 years old.

Speaking on an SBS Insight’s Sex and Subscribers episode, Taila Maddison said her heart sank into her stomach when she figured out who it was.

“I went into a complete state of shock – and I probably was that way for about a week,” she said.

The studio audience and viewers listened on horrified as Taila detailed the raunchy requests for content her stepfather had requested.

“He specifically requested things like photos of my underwear every single day,” she recalled.

Luckily, Irish viewers to the site are mainly only there for the craic.