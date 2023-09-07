Ireland had fewer Covid deaths but at ‘great cost to society’, pandemic review claims

It also found that the pandemic “made clear some weaknesses in our public health systems

Ireland lost fewer people to the Covid-19 pandemic than did similar countries – but that came at “great cost to society, as well as the economy”, according to the first review of how the emergency was handled.

The report of the Public Health Advisory Group, commissioned to examine Ireland’s performance, comes as it was announced a new emerging health threats agency will be set up.

It also found that the pandemic “made clear some weaknesses in our public health systems and vulnerable groups such as older people”.

The report said there is a need to strengthen the way public health is delivered in Ireland.

It found that Ireland had lower excess mortality, fewer surges in hospitalisations and higher vaccination rates compared with other EU countries.

However it said there is a need for greater preparedness for future unknown health threats, and for increased protection of vulnerable groups, including older people and the less well-off.

Ireland was better placed than many other countries because of its relatively young population, with just 13.9pc of the population aged 65 years or older. The EU27 average is 18.7pc. Also, Ireland has a lower population density.

The rollout and uptake of vaccines was a particular strength with stringent public health restrictions.

The report noted the remarkable solidarity and resilience of people, communities and organisations across Ireland, who “united around a shared purpose”.

However it also warned: “In order to help the more vulnerable and marginalised in our communities, we need to listen to them, understand how to better support them and learn how and why their needs are not being met.” Ireland has been identified as having the second-highest rate of reported unmet healthcare needs.

Health inequities have been exacerbated by Covid, and addressing them will help mitigate against the impact of future pandemics, while also improving population health, it warned.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he will appoint an expert to design the new agency to have Ireland ready to cope with infectious disease, pandemic preparedness and other emergency threats.

His move follows the report of a government-commissioned expert group chaired by Irish-born Professor Hugh Brady of Imperial College London, which highlighted the need for such an agency. A State inquiry examining Ireland’s performance is also promised.

The report also highlighted the hidden impact on healthcare in areas such as delayed diagnosis of physical illnesses.

The review complimented the HSE on its contact tracing and vaccination programmes, and also praised the leadership of former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, as well as the unpopular National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

It also offered its commendation to healthcare workers, but said some workers are now depleted and morale may be low among healthcare staff, following the uncertainties of the pandemic.