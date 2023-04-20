Investigation launched into death of Irish rally driver Craig Breen

The 33-year-old lost control and drove off the road during a pre-event test last week

An investigation has been launched into the death of Irish rally driver Craig Breen who lost his life in a horrific crash last week.

The Irishman was killed as he was preparing for his second World Rally Championship outing of the season as Hyundai's third driver.

The 33-year-old lost control and drove off the road during a pre-event test, which Hyundai boss Cyril Abiteboul has confirmed happened at a relatively low speed.

The car came into contact with a wooden fence, which then pierced the cabin through the driver's side window.

Now, the FIA is working with Hyundai to investigate the tragic death.

Abiteboul released a statement, confirming that Hyundai Motorsport and the FIA were working together to look into all aspects of the incident.”

"Craig was taken from the podium to the hospital. As far as we can establish, Craig was dead instantly.

"As far as can be established, there was no problem with the car, tyres or safety equipment. The local police took a report at the scene."

Breen had just re-joined Hyundai for a second stint after spending the 2022 season with M-Sport Ford.

In his first race of the season in February, he equalled his career-best WRC finish with second place at Rally Sweden.

Breen started his WRC career in 2016 with Citroen before losing his seat two years later. He then spent three years at Hyundai from 2019 to 2021 before representing M-Sport Ford in 2022 and returning this year.

The Waterford-born racer recorded 30 WRC stage wins and eight podiums from 81 rallies. Co-driver James Fulton remained unhurt in last week's tragic incident.

After his passing was confirmed, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem was among those who paid tribute to Breen in a statement.

"On behalf of the FIA, I extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident in Croatia," Ben Sulayem wrote.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and the Rally community at this difficult time."

Breen was the son of Irish champion rally driver Ray Breen and mother Jackie.

During his funeral, people lined the streets of Ferrybank in Waterford as his own Ford Escort rally car was driven from his home to the Church of the Sacred Heart ahead of the hearse bearing his coffin, followed by hundreds of mourners.

The coffin, draped in a tricolour, was then carried into the church.

So many locals and rally fans had attended that a large screen was erected in the adjoining cemetery so that people could take part in the remembrance service.

At the beginning of the mass, Craig’s sister Kellie spoke lovingly and proudly of the “guy behind the helmet”, saying that from a young age all he ever wanted to do was play with toys with wheels on them.

“Craig was happiest when he was tearing around in whatever would allow him to enjoy the fastest speed,” she said. “He gave years pedalling his go-kart around our house and then eventually onto his petrol kart where he upgraded to going up and down the driveway and eventually to up and down the road.

"Neighbours remember hearing him coming, zipping up and down in his beloved noisy kart, with my poor dad and Val as marshals standing in the cold checking for cars,” said Kellie.