Investigation launched after prisoner (20s) found dead this morning
An investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in prison earlier today.
The prisoner, who was in his 20s and from Donegal, was found at Castlerea Prison where he was on remand.
The man's family have been informed of his death.
A full investigation has now been launched into the circumstances of his death.
A spokesperson for the Irish Prison confirmed the incident.
"The Irish Prison Service can confirm that there was a death in custody of a person in the custody of the Irish Prison Service on 26th January 2023 and the next of kin have been notified.
"This death in custody will be investigated by the Irish Prison Service, The Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant.
"The cause of death is determined by the Coroner’s Office."
