Inside problem flats where heroin kingpin fell to death and needles and crack pipes lie abandoned

Residents told the Sunday World the apartments themselves are "brilliant", but at night-time things often take a sinister turn for the worse

A security guard at the problem block of flats where heroin kingpin Noel Johnston plunged to his grisly death quit his job because he said it was too scary – and he’d served two tours of Afghanistan and Iraq!

Noel Johnston jumped from the top-floor apartment in November 2021 after mistakenly thinking cops kicking in the door of the apartments during a drugs raid was actually a hit squad sent to murder him.

Noel Johnston.

Residents living in the block were traumatised by the shocking events that night, with many witnessing Johnson plummet to the concrete below — where he remained for eight hours as police forensic teams investigated in case he’d been murdered.

Since he died residents at the Ballymena apartment block have continued to live under the knuckle of drug dealers who flood to the social homes to deal and party.

While some residents have drink and/or drug problems, not everyone living there does.

There are people living with young families who are vulnerable for a whole host of reasons, and they hoped their new apartment would bring them a fresh start in life.

While residents can rejoice that one nightmare tenant, Leanne McFall, won’t be hassling them for at least four months while she’s behind bars, they say there are many more issues which make living there a sometimes terrifying experience.

Leanne McFall is now behind bars

The block of recently-built apartments at 52-54 High Street in the centre of Ballymena were completed for Choice Housing in March 2020.

Residents told the Sunday World the apartments themselves are “brilliant” and on the face-of-it they look fantastic.

But at night-time things often take a sinister turn for the worse.

Drugs, drinking, all-night parties and vicious fighting are commonplace and leave many residents too scared to go outside.

One resident, who did not wish to be identified, has documented through videos and pictures the aftermath of much of the anti-social behaviour.

We are shown images of abandoned crack pipes and needles used for heroin strewn on the steps outside, while some are placed carelessly inside open bins without any thought for the dangers of someone getting pricked accidently while merely putting their rubbish where it’s supposed to go.

“These are brilliant apartments and inside they are fantastic but the management team from the housing association have got to do more to protect people,” said a resident.

“At night there are parties in some apartments, and outside there is open drug dealing, heroin being injected and people smoking crack.

Blood in the apartment block

“Residents counted 800 fag butts left outside on one night on the ground. The people on the ground floor are the most vulnerable and yet they have to live with drug dealing, all-night drinking and fighting going on outside their windows.”

We are shown videos and images of blood-spattered walls, glass doors kicked to pieces, wooden doors with massive holes in them and urine and vomit flowing down the corridors.

We are even shown a picture of a drug addict sleeping right outside the front door of the apartment block, where kids are expected to step over them on their way to school.

“We had a security guard a while ago who had done two tours of Afghanistan and Iraq and he quit because he said, and I quote, ‘I can’t handle this’,” said the resident.

“He told us one night there was so many incidents going on at the same time he couldn’t attend all the floors to sort them out.

“On another occasion Leanne McFall was running round punching holes in the wall with a big kitchen knife and the security guard had to tell everyone to stay in their apartments until she calmed down.”

Inside the flats

Designed for social housing they comprise of 40 apartments including 36 for ‘General Needs’ and four ground floor homes designed for wheelchair access.

In fact even in daylight things can get hot and heavy and cops and ambulances are called out regularly.

“We’ve had workmen walk out and refuse to do work due to needles being left lying around,” said the resident.

“It’s just not fair on ell the good people who live here and just want to get on with their lives.”