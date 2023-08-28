Inquest into death of Longford woman told of ‘divergence of views’ between medical staff

Bryonny Sainsbury (25), a single woman of Briskil, Newtownforbes, Co Longford died at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin on August 31, 2021

An inquest into the death of a young Longford woman who died from injuries sustained when she was kicked by a horse has heard there is “a divergence of views” between medical staff at two hospitals who treated her.

Bryonny Sainsbury (25), a single woman of Briskil, Newtownforbes, Co Longford died at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin on August 31, 2021.

Ms Sainsbury, a hairdresser who operated her own hair salon in Newtownforbes, had been transferred to Beaumont from the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar where she was brought after suffering the injury from a kick from a horse on August 26, 2021.

A brief sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Monday heard that a large number of doctors at both hospitals had been involved in the care of Ms Sainsbury over the space of a few days.

The coroner, Cróna Gallagher, observed that there was a “divergence of views” between various potential witnesses about contacts between staff in the two hospitals and when they occurred.

Dr Gallagher said she was aware that staff at Beaumont Hospital, which specialises in injuries to the head and spine, are regularly contacted by doctors at other hospitals around the country for advice.

However, the coroner noted that there were no written records about contacts between Beaumont and the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar in relation to Ms Sainsbury which meant it was not possible to establish certain facts from medical notes.

She acknowledged that it would be neither desirable nor possible to call every doctor involved in the care of the patient to give evidence at a full inquest into Ms Sainsbury’s death which is scheduled to be held next month.

Dr Gallagher asked the legal representatives of both hospitals to identify witnesses that would be able to give a comprehensive view of the care they provided to the deceased.

The inquest heard there was also an issue about communications between radiologists and clinical staff at the hospital in Mullingar over a weekend in relation to reports of scans on Ms Sainsbury.

The coroner said she hoped that requested reports on the matter would be made available in advance of the full inquest.

However, Dr Gallagher acknowledged that it might be necessary to postpone the planned hearing due to take place at the end of September.

The solicitor for Ms Sainsbury’s family, Karen Clabby, said there was a “complete dichotomy” between the two hospitals over the care of the deceased.

Dr Gallagher said she was conscious that the second anniversary of Ms Sainsbury’s death was this week and that her family were anxious for the inquest to be heard.

No relatives of the deceased were present at the hearing.

Ms Sainsbury, a keen horse enthusiast, is survived by her parents, Chris and Alison, her brothers, Arron and Gregory and boyfriend, David.