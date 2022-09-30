Inquest hears crash victim Paul Sheelan’s last words to his brother were: ‘I’m not going to make it’
Hearing adjourned pending court prosecution proceedings
A 53-year-old Co Louth man, who died after his car was involved in a collision with a lorry, told his brother, who arrived on the scene of the accident, that he wasn’t going to make it.
The inquest into the death of Paul Sheelan, Mountbagnal, Riverstown, was opened today at the Dundalk Coroner’s Court
Evidence was given that the father-of-one sustained catastrophic injuries ‘incompatible with life’ in the traffic collision close to his home at Loughanmore, on the R173 Dundalk-Carlingford Road, on March 2nd 2021.
Coroner Mr Ronan Maguire BL said he had been asked to open the inquest at the request of the deceased’s family solicitor. As a prosecution was due to start shortly, he would have to adjourn hearing but would be able to issue a death certificate.
Read more
A deposition by the deceased’s brother Alan Sheelan was read by Sergeant John Brady, Carlingford Garda Station.
He recalled that “shortly after 2pm on Tuesday March 2nd, 2021 I became aware that Paul had been involved in an accident in Lordship.”
He went to the scene and saw Paul in his car and said his brother pleaded “Get this engine off me. I don’t think I’m going to make it.’”
Medical personel had worked on Paul, but unfortunately he died at the scene.”
He identified his brother to Gda Kevin Cleary at the morgue of the Louth County Hospital.
Pat Smyth, an advanced paramedic and ambulance officer with the HSE, said in his statement that when he arrived at the scene of the traffic accident at 14.22pm, he saw a dark coloured car on the right side of the road with damage to the side of the car,
The injured man was “grey in colour, struggling to breathe and smothering. He was in significant pain.”
He wasn’t able to carry out a complete examination as metal was intruding from the right hand side of the car.
The paramedics applied defibrillator pads and performed CPR but this was stopped as Mr Sheelan’s injuries were deemed to be “incompatible with life”.
The coroner read out the findings of the post-mortem which outlined the extensive injuries he had sustained.
"He could not survive the injuries,” said Mr Maguire. “He was obviously conscious for a while but the injuries were incompatible with life.”
He expressed his heartfelt sympathy to Mr Sheelan’s family.
